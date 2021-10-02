 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 4 Penn State vs. Indiana via live online stream

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Indiana Hoosiers face off Saturday, October 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By TeddyRicketson

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) shakes the hands of members of the Penn State student section following the completion of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17.&nbsp; Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 5 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Penn State looks to remain undefeated and Indiana is looking for its first conference win.

The Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big-10) have looked great all season and that was no different this past weekend against Villanova where they won 38-17. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as he led the team to a victory. The Hoosiers (2-2, 0-1 Big-10) are coming off of a win against Western Kentucky. The Hoosiers have had a tough schedule so far, but this game begins a three-game gauntlet against Penn State which is followed by games against currently ranked No. 17 Michigan State and No. 11 Ohio State.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Penn State is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -490 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +360 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.

