How to watch No. 4 Penn State vs. Indiana via live online stream

The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 5 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Penn State looks to remain undefeated and Indiana is looking for its first conference win.

The Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big-10) have looked great all season and that was no different this past weekend against Villanova where they won 38-17. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as he led the team to a victory. The Hoosiers (2-2, 0-1 Big-10) are coming off of a win against Western Kentucky. The Hoosiers have had a tough schedule so far, but this game begins a three-game gauntlet against Penn State which is followed by games against currently ranked No. 17 Michigan State and No. 11 Ohio State.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Penn State is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -490 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +360 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.