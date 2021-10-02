How to watch No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford via live online stream

The Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal meet up in Week 5 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Oregon will look to avoid a road upset on Saturday as the Ducks are in a fantastic position to put together a special 2021 season.

Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) will get every team’s best shot throughout the rest of the conference schedule, and they led by just five points heading into the fourth quarter last weekend in a 41-19 win against the Arizona Wildcats, which are certainly at the bottom of the Pac-12 this season. Stanford (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) was without three running backs including Austin Jones, E.J. Smith and Casey Filkins in Saturday’s 35-24 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oregon is an 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -310 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +240 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.