 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford via live online stream

The Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal face off Saturday, October 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal meet up in Week 5 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Oregon will look to avoid a road upset on Saturday as the Ducks are in a fantastic position to put together a special 2021 season.

Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) will get every team’s best shot throughout the rest of the conference schedule, and they led by just five points heading into the fourth quarter last weekend in a 41-19 win against the Arizona Wildcats, which are certainly at the bottom of the Pac-12 this season. Stanford (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) was without three running backs including Austin Jones, E.J. Smith and Casey Filkins in Saturday’s 35-24 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oregon is an 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -310 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +240 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.

More From DraftKings Nation