How to watch Texas vs. TCU via live online stream

The Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 5 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. If you like Big 12 offensive firepower, Saturday’s college football slate will feature a ton of points.

Remember how much Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) was mocked for losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks? Okay, the Longhorns shouldn’t have lost by as many points as they did but as it turns out, Arkansas is really good, and Texas scored 58 and 70 points in their last two games against the Rice Owls and Texas Tech Red Raiders, respectively. TCU (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) put themselves into a hole early in their last two games by allowing long pass plays and in a limited sample size, the Horned Frogs rank as one of the worst defenses against FBS opponents at stopping the run as well as the pass.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes TCU a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.5.