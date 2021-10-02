How to watch No. 18 Fresno State vs. Hawai’i via live online stream

The No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs and Hawai’i Warriors meet up in Week 5 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kickoff is set for 11:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Fresno State looks to remain atop the Mountain West West division and Hawai’i is looking to get their first conference win.

The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) are on a three-game win streak including a win over then-ranked No. 13 UCLA. Most recently, the Bulldogs beat UNLV 38-30 and senior quarterback Jake Haener threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns. The Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) are coming off their second win of the season against New Mexico State. Sophomore wide receiver Nick Mardner was instrumental as he caught four passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Fresno State is a 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a -330 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.