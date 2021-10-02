How to watch UCF vs. Navy via live online stream

The UCF Golden Knights and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. UCF will enter the first of an undetermined number of games without their starting quarterback on Saturday.

The last time we saw UCF (2-1, 0-0 AAC), the Knights lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Louisville Cardinals on a Friday night and on the final play of the game that featured plenty of laterals, last year’s leading passer in yards per game Dillon Gabriel broke his clavicle, and he’s out indefinitely. UCF had the bye week to focus on Navy (0-3, 0-1 AAC) and their triple-option attack, and the biggest issue this season has been in their pass defense, which ranks No. 115 against FBS opponents, so that’s good news for UCF true freshman quarterback Mikey Keene.

UCF is a 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -720 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.