How to watch No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama via live online stream

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 5 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Ole Miss gets its first real test of the season as they look to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2015 and their first win against Alabama since that season.

The Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are undefeated going into this game with blowout wins that saw them win by at least 19 points in each game and are coming off of their bye week. Junior quarterback Matt Corral ranks fifth in the SEC in passing yards and looks for his first career win against the Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) were looking as dominant as ever until they played Florida in Week 3. They won by two that game and then destroyed Southern Miss by 49 points last week. They are going to look to slow down Corral and the Rebels, but this one could be a shootout.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -675 on the moneyline. That makes Ole Miss a +475 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 80.