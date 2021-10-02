Full starting lineup for the Sparks 300 Xfinity race at Talladega

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues the first round of its 12-driver playoff with the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. The green flag drops on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. You can watch a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

When the green flag drops, Justin Allgaier will have the pole position for the race and Austin Cindric will join him on the front row. Allgaier comes into the race in third place in the playoff standings while Cindric is in second. The starting lineup was determined based on a performance-metric formula split between driver and owner results from last week and over the course of the season. Allgaier finished second last week.

Defending race champ Justin Haley is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and is installed at +750. Playoff points leader A.J. Allmendinger follows at +850 and is starting in the fifth position. Jeb Burton won the April Talladega race — which ran 23 laps shorter due to rain — and is installed at +1100 alongside Allgaier. Burton is starting in the 14th position.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Sparks 300 race at the Talladega Superspeedway.