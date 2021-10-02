 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full starting lineup for the Sparks 300 Xfinity race at Talladega

The Sparks 300 race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, October 2nd this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at the Talladega Superspeedway,

By Collin Sherwin
General race action during the running of the NASCAR Xfinity series Ag-Pro 300 race on April 24, 2021 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues the first round of its 12-driver playoff with the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. The green flag drops on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. You can watch a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

When the green flag drops, Justin Allgaier will have the pole position for the race and Austin Cindric will join him on the front row. Allgaier comes into the race in third place in the playoff standings while Cindric is in second. The starting lineup was determined based on a performance-metric formula split between driver and owner results from last week and over the course of the season. Allgaier finished second last week.

Defending race champ Justin Haley is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and is installed at +750. Playoff points leader A.J. Allmendinger follows at +850 and is starting in the fifth position. Jeb Burton won the April Talladega race — which ran 23 laps shorter due to rain — and is installed at +1100 alongside Allgaier. Burton is starting in the 14th position.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Sparks 300 race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

2021 Sparks 300, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Justin Allgaier 7
2 Austin Cindric 22
3 Josh Berry 1
4 Noah Gragson 9
5 A.J. Allmendinger 16
6 Daniel Hemric 18
7 Brandon Jones 19
8 Justin Haley 11
9 Harrison Burton 20
10 Myatt Snider 2
11 John Hunter Nemechek 54
12 Sam Mayer 8
13 Riley Herbst 98
14 Jeb Burton 10
15 Jeremy Clements 51
16 Brett Moffitt 2
17 Ryan Sieg 39
18 Tommy Joe Martins 44
19 Brandon Brown 68
20 Bayley Currey 15
21 Landon Cassill 4
22 Ryan Vargas 6
23 Blaine Perkins 23
24 Josh Williams 92
25 Kyle Weatherman 47
26 Jade Buford 48
27 Mason Massey 78
28 David Starr 61
29 Jordan Anderson 31
30 Matt Mills 05
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
32 Alex Labbe 36
33 Santino Ferrucci 26
34 Jason White 66
35 Garrett Smithley 17
36 C.J. McLaughlin 74
37 Caesar Bacarella 90
38 J.J. Yeley 99
39 Joey Gase 52
40 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
41 Timmy Hill 13

More From DraftKings Nation