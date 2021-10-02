 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the Sparks 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Sparks 300 of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Talladega Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford, and Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 03, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to historic Talladega Superspeedway this weekend and the Xfinity Series will continue the first round of its 12-driver playoff. This week, the green flag drops on the Sparks 300 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The race will air on NBC and there will be a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Josh Berry won last week’s Las Vegas race and second-place finish Justin Allgaier was the highest-finishing playoff driver. The strong finish has Allgaier in the pole position for Saturday’s race, although he is a bit back in odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1100. Justin Haley won this race a year ago and is the pre-race favorite this year, installed at +750. Current playoff leader A.J. Allmendinger follows at +800.

This is the second Xfinity Series race at Talladega. The circuit ran the Ag-Pro 300 in late April and Jeb Burton took the checkered flag. He is installed at +1100 to win.

How to watch the Sparks 300

Date: Saturday, October 2nd
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports
Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Live streaming the Sparks 300 on NBC Sports Network will require a cable login. You can also get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2021 Sparks 300, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Justin Allgaier 7
2 Austin Cindric 22
3 Josh Berry 1
4 Noah Gragson 9
5 A.J. Allmendinger 16
6 Daniel Hemric 18
7 Brandon Jones 19
8 Justin Haley 11
9 Harrison Burton 20
10 Myatt Snider 2
11 John Hunter Nemechek 54
12 Sam Mayer 8
13 Riley Herbst 98
14 Jeb Burton 10
15 Jeremy Clements 51
16 Brett Moffitt 2
17 Ryan Sieg 39
18 Tommy Joe Martins 44
19 Brandon Brown 68
20 Bayley Currey 15
21 Landon Cassill 4
22 Ryan Vargas 6
23 Blaine Perkins 23
24 Josh Williams 92
25 Kyle Weatherman 47
26 Jade Buford 48
27 Mason Massey 78
28 David Starr 61
29 Jordan Anderson 31
30 Matt Mills 05
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
32 Alex Labbe 36
33 Santino Ferrucci 26
34 Jason White 66
35 Garrett Smithley 17
36 C.J. McLaughlin 74
37 Caesar Bacarella 90
38 J.J. Yeley 99
39 Joey Gase 52
40 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
41 Timmy Hill 13

More From DraftKings Nation