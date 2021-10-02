How to watch the Sparks 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

NASCAR is headed to historic Talladega Superspeedway this weekend and the Xfinity Series will continue the first round of its 12-driver playoff. This week, the green flag drops on the Sparks 300 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The race will air on NBC and there will be a live stream at NBC Sports Live.
Josh Berry won last week’s Las Vegas race and second-place finish Justin Allgaier was the highest-finishing playoff driver. The strong finish has Allgaier in the pole position for Saturday’s race, although he is a bit back in odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1100. Justin Haley won this race a year ago and is the pre-race favorite this year, installed at +750. Current playoff leader A.J. Allmendinger follows at +800.
This is the second Xfinity Series race at Talladega. The circuit ran the Ag-Pro 300 in late April and Jeb Burton took the checkered flag. He is installed at +1100 to win.
How to watch the Sparks 300
Date: Saturday, October 2nd
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports
Live stream: NBC Sports Live
Live streaming the Sparks 300 on NBC Sports Network will require a cable login. You can also get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
2021 Sparks 300, full starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|2
|Austin Cindric
|22
|3
|Josh Berry
|1
|4
|Noah Gragson
|9
|5
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|6
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|7
|Brandon Jones
|19
|8
|Justin Haley
|11
|9
|Harrison Burton
|20
|10
|Myatt Snider
|2
|11
|John Hunter Nemechek
|54
|12
|Sam Mayer
|8
|13
|Riley Herbst
|98
|14
|Jeb Burton
|10
|15
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|16
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|17
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|18
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|19
|Brandon Brown
|68
|20
|Bayley Currey
|15
|21
|Landon Cassill
|4
|22
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|23
|Blaine Perkins
|23
|24
|Josh Williams
|92
|25
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|26
|Jade Buford
|48
|27
|Mason Massey
|78
|28
|David Starr
|61
|29
|Jordan Anderson
|31
|30
|Matt Mills
|05
|31
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|32
|Alex Labbe
|36
|33
|Santino Ferrucci
|26
|34
|Jason White
|66
|35
|Garrett Smithley
|17
|36
|C.J. McLaughlin
|74
|37
|Caesar Bacarella
|90
|38
|J.J. Yeley
|99
|39
|Joey Gase
|52
|40
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|7
|41
|Timmy Hill
|13