What time is the 2021 Sparks 300 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2021 Sparks 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
Brad Coleman, driver of the #18 Carino’s Italian Grill Chevrolet, and Dave Blaney, driver of the #10 Haas Avocados Toyota, lead the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Busch Series Aaron’s 312 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 28, 2007 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images for NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Saturday, October 2nd with the Sparks 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 113 laps, which covers 300.58 miles of track. This is only the second time this particular race has run and last year Justin Haley won with a time of 2:08:24. However, the Xfinity Series has run a spring race of the same distance at Talladega since 1992. Last year’s was cur short by 23 laps due to rain. The prior two years it ran 2:12:22 and 2:22:02. Generally it’s going to be in the 2:10 to 2:25 range.

Jeb Burton won the rain-shortened spring race at Talladega while Justin Haley won last year’s previously named Ag-Pro 300. Haley enters this year’s race as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +750. The top five odds includes A.J. Allmendinger (+800), Austin Cindric (+850), John H. Nemechek (+900), and Noah Gragson and Josh Berry (both +1000).

