Full starting lineup for 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 250 Truck race at the Talladega Superspeedway

The Chevrolet Silverado 250 truck race takes place on October 2nd this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

By kate.magdziuk
General race action during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Sugarlands Shine 250 race on October 12, 2019 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series is back for the second race of the second round of its playoffs. Following three races across August and September, the circuit cut down from ten to eight drivers. This weekend, the Truck Series will run the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The green flag drops at 1 p.m. ET on FS1 and a live stream will be available at FOX.com/live and through the Bally Sports app. This is the last Truck Series race until October 30.

Ben Rhodes has claimed the pole position for this race and Todd Gilliland will join him on the front row. NASCAR has cut back on qualifying during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is instead using a performance-metric formula for most of its races. The formula uses driver and owner results from the last race and the season to figure out the starting grid most weeks.

Although he’s on the pole and is the playoff leader, Rhodes is not favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1400, which are the seventh-best odds. John H. Nemechek, who is starting seventh and is second in the playoff race, is a +700 favorite to win. Sheldon Creed follows him at +750 and will be starting ninth at Talladega.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 250 truck race.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado, starting grid

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ben Rhodes 99
2 Todd Gilliland 38
3 Matt Crafton 88
4 Stewart Friesen 52
5 Austin Hill 16
6 Carson Hocevar 42
7 John Hunter Nemechek 4
8 Zane Smith 21
9 Sheldon Creed 2
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Johnny Sauter 13
12 Austin Wayne Self 22
13 Derek Kraus 19
14 Ryan Truex 40
15 Chase Purdy 23
16 Kris Wright 2
17 Grant Enfinger 98
18 Drew Dollar 51
19 Bret Holmes 32
20 Tate Fogleman 12
21 Tyler Hill 56
22 Tanner Gray 15
23 Danny Bohn 30
24 Jack Wood 24
25 Dylan Lupton 34
26 Hailie Deegan 1
27 Tyler Ankrum 26
28 Spencer Boyd 20
29 Codie Rohrbaugh 9
30 Willie Allen 25
31 Cory Roper 4
32 Clay Greenfield 11
33 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
34 Jordan Anderson 3
35 Jason White 33
36 Lawless Alan 45
37 Parker Kligerman 75
38 Keith McGee 41
39 Norm Benning 6
40 Bryan Dauzat 28

