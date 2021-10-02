Full starting lineup for 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 250 Truck race at the Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Truck Series is back for the second race of the second round of its playoffs. Following three races across August and September, the circuit cut down from ten to eight drivers. This weekend, the Truck Series will run the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The green flag drops at 1 p.m. ET on FS1 and a live stream will be available at FOX.com/live and through the Bally Sports app. This is the last Truck Series race until October 30.

Ben Rhodes has claimed the pole position for this race and Todd Gilliland will join him on the front row. NASCAR has cut back on qualifying during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is instead using a performance-metric formula for most of its races. The formula uses driver and owner results from the last race and the season to figure out the starting grid most weeks.

Although he’s on the pole and is the playoff leader, Rhodes is not favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1400, which are the seventh-best odds. John H. Nemechek, who is starting seventh and is second in the playoff race, is a +700 favorite to win. Sheldon Creed follows him at +750 and will be starting ninth at Talladega.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 250 truck race.