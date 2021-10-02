 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Chevrolet Silverado 250 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Chevrolet Silverado 250E of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Talladega Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 12, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is racing at historic Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, and the first race will be the Chevrolet Silverado 250. The Truck Series race gets underway on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, and will air on FS1 with a live stream available at FOX Live and through the Bally Sports app.

Canadian driver Raphaël Lessard won this race a year ago, but had to withdraw from the 2021 season due to funding troubles at GMS Racing. The top finisher from the 2020 race that will be running this year is Chandler Smith, who finished in third last year. He is installed at +1500 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current playoff leader Ben Rhodes opens this race in the pole position and is installed at +1400 to win. Todd Gilliland joins him on the front row with +1100 odds to win. John H. Nemechek, who is second in the playoff race and leads the circuit with five wins, starts in the seventh position and is the pre-race favorite at +700.

How to watch the Chevrolet Silverado 250

Date: Saturday, October 2nd
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Chevrolet Silverado 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado, starting grid

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ben Rhodes 99
2 Todd Gilliland 38
3 Matt Crafton 88
4 Stewart Friesen 52
5 Austin Hill 16
6 Carson Hocevar 42
7 John Hunter Nemechek 4
8 Zane Smith 21
9 Sheldon Creed 2
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Johnny Sauter 13
12 Austin Wayne Self 22
13 Derek Kraus 19
14 Ryan Truex 40
15 Chase Purdy 23
16 Kris Wright 2
17 Grant Enfinger 98
18 Drew Dollar 51
19 Bret Holmes 32
20 Tate Fogleman 12
21 Tyler Hill 56
22 Tanner Gray 15
23 Danny Bohn 30
24 Jack Wood 24
25 Dylan Lupton 34
26 Hailie Deegan 1
27 Tyler Ankrum 26
28 Spencer Boyd 20
29 Codie Rohrbaugh 9
30 Willie Allen 25
31 Cory Roper 4
32 Clay Greenfield 11
33 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
34 Jordan Anderson 3
35 Jason White 33
36 Lawless Alan 45
37 Parker Kligerman 75
38 Keith McGee 41
39 Norm Benning 6
40 Bryan Dauzat 28

