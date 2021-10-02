How to watch the Chevrolet Silverado 250 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR is racing at historic Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, and the first race will be the Chevrolet Silverado 250. The Truck Series race gets underway on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, and will air on FS1 with a live stream available at FOX Live and through the Bally Sports app.

Canadian driver Raphaël Lessard won this race a year ago, but had to withdraw from the 2021 season due to funding troubles at GMS Racing. The top finisher from the 2020 race that will be running this year is Chandler Smith, who finished in third last year. He is installed at +1500 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current playoff leader Ben Rhodes opens this race in the pole position and is installed at +1400 to win. Todd Gilliland joins him on the front row with +1100 odds to win. John H. Nemechek, who is second in the playoff race and leads the circuit with five wins, starts in the seventh position and is the pre-race favorite at +700.

How to watch the Chevrolet Silverado 250

Date: Saturday, October 2nd

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Chevrolet Silverado 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.