What time is the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Truck Series is back in action on Saturday, October 2nd with the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The second of the second round of the playoffs starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOXSports.com/live.

The race is 94 laps, which covers 250.04 miles of the Talladega track. Last year, Raphaël Lessard won the race with a time of 1:55:55. Over the past five races, it has gone 94 laps three times with times of 1:55:55, 1:48:47, and 2:05:54. The other two times it went 98 laps (2:07:21) and 95 laps (1:57:18).

John H. Nemechek comes into this race as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +700 odds to win. Sheldon Creed is next at +750, followed by Grant Enfinger (+1000), Todd Gilliland (+1100), and Austin Hill (+1200). Christian Eckes won the series’ Las Vegas race last week to open the round of 8 drivers, but is not racing this week. Ben Rhodes is the current playoff leader and is +1400 to win at Talladega.