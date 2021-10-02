How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 7

The Premier League table continues to stay close at the top but looks a lot more familiar to the casual observer with the big-name clubs occupying the first four spots. Both Manchester teams, Chelsea and Liverpool look like title contenders this season and that should lead to a tight table all season long.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The biggest game of the weekend comes Sunday when Liverpool meets up with Manchester City. The Reds are at the top of the table at the moment, but Manchester City is only a point behind. Manchester United faces Everton in the first match of the weekend in a contest between the fourth and fifth teams in the table. Arsenal looks to grab a fourth straight win against Brighton, while Tottenham looks to snap a three-match losing streak against a feisty Aston Villa squad.

EPL Matchday 7 schedule

Saturday, October 2

Manchester United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10:00 a.m. ET

Wolves vs. Newcastle United, 10:00 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Norwich City, 10:00 a.m. ET

Leeds United vs. Watford, 10:00 a.m. ET

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 3

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9:00 a.m. ET

West Ham United vs. Brentford, 9:00 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City, 9:00 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m. ET