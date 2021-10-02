Steelers vs. Packers game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers are riding high heading back to Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 3rd at 4:25 p.m. ET for a game against a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers team. Green Bay pulled off an impressive late-game drive to beat the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1, while Pittsburgh’s offense is not playing well and coming off a 24-10 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Packers vs. Steelers in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Packers Week 4 odds

Spread: Packers -6.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Packers -280, Steelers +225

Our picks for Steelers vs. Packers

Pick against the spread: Packers -6.5

Green Bay can struggle defensively at times, but the Packers still have an elite quarterback with Aaron Rodgers, while the Steelers passing game isn’t one to be scared of at this point of Ben Roethlisberger’s career. The talent gap will be the difference on Sunday. The Steelers have the motivational edge in this game because they cannot start out 1-3 to open their season, while the Packers don’t seem to have a ton of competition to win the NFC North. Still, we’re going to take the Packers with a less-than-a-touchdown spread at home.

Over/under 45.5 points: Under 45.5

All three of Pittsburgh’s games have fallen under the 45.5 point total, and it’s because their offense isn’t very good. The Steelers average 4.9 yards per play this season, which ranks No. 26 in the NFL. The Steelers’ strength is on their defense, which will do enough to keep limit the Packers to hit this under.

Preferred player prop: Najee Harris O50.5 rushing yards -120

The Steelers should try to shorten this game as much as possible by limiting possessions. The easiest way to do that is to keep the ball on the ground and while the Pittsburgh rushing offense ranks dead last in yards per rush attempt, Najee Harris gets all the carries in this backfield. The Steelers defense is good enough to make sure this game won’t be a blowout, putting them in passing mode, so Harris should see a large enough workload to go for more than 50 yards rushing.

