How public is betting and DFS considerations for Santos vs. Walker

UFC Fight Night is topped off by a light heavyweight showdown that sees former title challenger Thiago Santos battling human highlight reel Johnny Walker in a bout that is sure to produce fireworks.

Santos has been winless in his last three outings, dating back to 2019, but those losses came against pinnacle competition at 205lbs in Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira, and Aleksandar Rakic. Known for his heavy hands and nearly stealing a win over Jones in 2019, Santos is a tight striker with a willingness to take one to give one. He will find a willing and capable dance partner this weekend in the comparably explosive, dynamic finisher Walker.

Walker is a year removed from his last showing, which proved to be yet another one for his clip reel as he dispatched Ryan Spann in under three minutes. A deadly and unpredictable threat, Walker is always a jump or a spin away from being declared the winner and he may need just that to conquer the precise veteran known as “Marreta”.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night on October 2.

Odds and Betting splits

Santos: -150 (47% of action, 69% of bets)

Walker: +130 (53% of action, 31% of bets)

Santos: $8,800

Walker: $7,400

Santos By KO/TKO/DQ: The technically superior striker, Santos has the skill and the tenacity to hold off Walker but will find himself in the crosshairs early against the offensive powerhouse. Known for highlight reel finishes, Walker’s best chance is to find the chin of Santos early before Santos finds a rhythm and begins establishing his striking control. That said, I favor the tighter striker here to pick apart his dangerous, but reckless, opponent this weekend.

