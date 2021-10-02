How to watch No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State via live online stream

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 5 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Both programs will look to get even in conference play after coming up short last week.

Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) hadn’t looked like a top-10 program over the first few weeks, and they suffered their first loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks as freshman quarterback Haynes King remains out with a struggling offense under backup Zach Calzada. Mississippi State (2-2, 0-1 SEC) lost two in a row by a combined five points against the Memphis Tigers and LSU Tigers, and they will see a tough matchup against an Aggies secondary that ranks No. 6 in opponent yards per pass attempt.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Aggies are a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -320 on the moneyline. That makes the Bulldogs a +250 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.