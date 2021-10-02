How to watch No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin via live online stream

The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 5 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Oddsmakers do not expect many points to be scored in this game, and the first team to 20 should win if either can get there.

In a make-or-break year for Jim Harbaugh, the vision is clear. If this is the end, he’s going out his way, and Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is running the ball at a higher rate than any team that doesn’t run the triple-option. The Wolverines rushing attack will get their toughest test against an elite Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) run defense, but the Badgers are coming off an embarrassing fourth quarter offensive collapse against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wisconsin is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 43.5.