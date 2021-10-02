How to watch No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas State via live online stream

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Oklahoma is squeaking by with close wins, while Kansas State will look to bounce back from a loss.

Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) and their undefeated start is unfortunately being taken over by the storyline of Spencer Rattler as some fans want to see Caleb Williams take over at the quarterback position. Don’t expect a change against Kansas State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12), which suffered their first loss of the season to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last weekend and will likely still be without quarterback Skyler Thompson as he recovers from a knee injury.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas State a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.