How to watch Pitt vs. Georgia Tech via live online stream

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. Pitt is playing at a high level offensively, while Georgia Tech has remained competitive against some of the best programs in the conference.

Pitt (3-1, 0-0 ACC) would be unbeaten heading into their ACC schedule if not for an inexcusable loss to the Western Michigan Broncos, but Kenny Pickett is playing extremely well as he has completed 74.2% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and an interception. Georgia Tech (2-2, 1-1 ACC) has a very unique resume with an early season-opening loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies, it took a goal line stand for the Clemson Tigers to beat them and handled the North Carolina Tar Heels last weekend, so this is an entertaining team to watch each week,

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pitt is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia Tech a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.