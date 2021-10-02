How to watch No. 25 Clemson vs. Boston College via live online stream

The No. 25 Clemson Tigers and Boston College Eagles meet up in Week 5 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. It’s time to readjust expectations for Clemson, while Boston College enters October with an unbeaten record.

A two-loss team is not necessarily out of the College Football Playoff but with how weak the ACC appears to be, Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) is not in a great position, so we’ll see how motivated the Tigers will be following last week’s loss to the NC State Wolfpack. Boston College (4-0, 0-0 ACC) earned three victories over weak opponents, but they earned their biggest win over the Missouri Tigers in overtime last week, so this will obviously be another huge test for the Eagles.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Clemson is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -720 on the moneyline. That makes Boston College a +500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.5.