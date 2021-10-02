How to watch Syracuse vs. Florida State via live online stream

The Syracuse Orange and Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 5 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. Syracuse cannot complain with their start to the season, but Florida State is still searching for victory No. 1.

Florida State (0-4, 0-2 ACC) is obviously not off to the start they want in Year 2 under Mike Norvell. This was always going to be a major rebuild, but the Seminoles need to start winning games because this roster is too talented to head into a game looking to avoid an 0-5 record. Syracuse (3-1, 0-0 ACC) is off to a nice start with their lone loss coming against a much-improved Rutgers Scarlet Knights program, and they’ve had an extra day of rest to prepare for Florida State.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Florida State is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -225 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +185 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.