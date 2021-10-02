How to watch USC vs. Colorado via live online stream

The USC Trojans and Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 5 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Both programs are in need of a boost before things go South as we get closer to the halfway point of the season.

USC (2-2, 1-2 Pac-12) is in a lost season to this point, and it’s always difficult to project how motivated teams are following an in-season coaching change, but the Trojans were not competitive in the second half of a 45-27 home loss to the Oregon State Beavers last weekend. Kedon Slovis will likely be the guy at quarterback with Jaxson Dart injured, but he turned the ball over four times in the loss. Colorado is not showing much of anything they can be excited about especially offensively where they rank No. 128 in yards per play against FBS opponents and will look to avoid a four-game losing streak.

You can watch the game on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

USC is a 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -320 on the moneyline. That makes Colorado a +250 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.