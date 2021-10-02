What channel No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Notre Dame is on and how to watch it via live online stream

The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats and No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 5 at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Both programs will head into Saturday’s game undefeated in what oddsmakers suggest is close to a toss up.

Cincinnati (3-0, 0-0 AAC) has a real opportunity to become the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff and could take advantage of the lack of elite teams in college football, but they obviously need a victory on Saturday and win the rest of their games for a shot. It helps Cincinnati that Notre Dame (4-0) is undefeated, but the Irish continue to win in ways that might not be all that sustainable with a poor offensive line and were outgained in three of their four games this season. Quarterback Jack Coan left the game against the Wisconsin Badgers with an injury, and backup Tyler Buchner was already out, so be sure to check the injury reports prior to Saturday.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.d

Cincinnati is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Notre Dame a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.