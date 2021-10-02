How to watch Minnesota vs. Purdue via live online stream

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Purdue Boilermakers meet up in Week 5 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Minnesota should be eager to return to the field after an embarrassing non-conference loss.

In a season with plenty of unexpected upsets, last week’s Minnesota (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) loss to the Bowling Green Falcons might be one we look back on at the end of the season and wonder what happened because it’s not explainable. They should be motivated on Saturday against Purdue (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), which is quietly off to a nice start with wins over the Illinois Fighting Illini and Oregon State Beavers and kept it close against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Purdue is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Minnesota a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.5.