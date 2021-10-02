 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 11 Ohio State vs. Rutgers via live online stream

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers face off Saturday, October 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
Akron v Ohio State Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet up in Week 5 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Ohio State will return to Big Ten play against a pesky Rutgers team program that is headed in the right direction.

Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) looked vulnerable through the first three weeks of the season, and last week’s blowout win over the Akron Zips doesn’t prove a whole lot because any Power 5 team can do that. CJ Stroud missed the game with a shoulder injury, but all signs point to him returning against Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten), which is playing very hard under Greg Schiano and put together a fantastic defensive effort against the Michigan Wolverines last weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -720 on the moneyline. That makes Rutgers a +500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.

More From DraftKings Nation