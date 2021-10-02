How to watch No. 11 Ohio State vs. Rutgers via live online stream

The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet up in Week 5 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Ohio State will return to Big Ten play against a pesky Rutgers team program that is headed in the right direction.

Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) looked vulnerable through the first three weeks of the season, and last week’s blowout win over the Akron Zips doesn’t prove a whole lot because any Power 5 team can do that. CJ Stroud missed the game with a shoulder injury, but all signs point to him returning against Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten), which is playing very hard under Greg Schiano and put together a fantastic defensive effort against the Michigan Wolverines last weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -720 on the moneyline. That makes Rutgers a +500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.