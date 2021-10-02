How to watch No. 17 Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky via live online stream

The No. 17 Michigan State Spartans and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers meet up in Week 5 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Michigan State has a great chance to remain unbeaten, but Western Kentucky has the talent to keep this one competitive.

Michigan State (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is in fantastic position as a program in Year 2 with Mel Tucker in charge as they head into October unbeaten with running back Kenneth Walker III as a breakout star. Western Kentucky (1-2, 0-0 Conference USA) is coming off a two-point loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, so they can hang with quality opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan State is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -425 on the moneyline. That makes Western Kentucky a +320 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.