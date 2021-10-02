 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 17 Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky via live online stream

The Michigan State Spartans and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers face off on Saturday, October 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Michigan State Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Michigan State Spartans and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers meet up in Week 5 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Michigan State has a great chance to remain unbeaten, but Western Kentucky has the talent to keep this one competitive.

Michigan State (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is in fantastic position as a program in Year 2 with Mel Tucker in charge as they head into October unbeaten with running back Kenneth Walker III as a breakout star. Western Kentucky (1-2, 0-0 Conference USA) is coming off a two-point loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, so they can hang with quality opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan State is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -425 on the moneyline. That makes Western Kentucky a +320 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.

