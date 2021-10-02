How to watch No. 24 Wake Forest vs. Louisville via live online stream

The No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Louisville Cardinals meet up in Week 5 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN3. Both teams have flown under the radar and could take advantage of a down year for the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Atlantic.

Wake Forest (4-0, 2-0 ACC) rolled through their first quarter of the season undefeated - all by at least 20 points and with the upcoming slate, it’s not unrealistic to think the Demon Deacons can remain unbeaten heading into November as Dave Clawson continues to be one of the most underrated coaches in the country. Louisville (3-1, 1-0 ACC) is coming off nice wins over the UCF Knights and Florida State Seminoles and is led by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who is also the team’s top running threat.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wake Forest is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -290 on the moneyline. That makes Louisville a +230 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.