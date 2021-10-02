How the public is betting No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the top tier along with the Alabama Crimson Tide as two of the teams most likely to win the national championship, while the Arkansas Razorbacks have been the story of the year in college football to this point. With a game with such high stakes, plenty of bettors have been getting in on the action as we get closer to game time. The game will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, October 2nd from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia and can be seen on ESPN.

Below is a look at where bettors are going with their money in this matchup. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

This was surprising to many, but Georgia is a 17-point favorite, and bettors are all over Arkansas. The Razorbacks are getting 87% of point spread bets in this game along with 88% of the handle.

Is the public right?

Yes. Arkansas came in as underdogs against the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies this season, and the Razorbacks handled both teams relatively easily. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has had a fantastic start to the season in the running and passing game, but he is dealing with a knee injury. However, Georgia QB JT Daniels continues to battle through an injury of his own with his lat muscle. With so many unknowns, it’s hard to pick a team to win by that many points in such a big game, so we’re going with the Razorbacks to cover.

Point Total

The point total is set at 50, and bettors are split on this one. The under is getting 56% of bets, but the over is getting 53% of the handle.

Is the public right?

We’re going with where the majority of bettors are headed and taking the under. Georgia has done what it should do against bad teams over the past three weeks but against their top competition this season against the Clemson Tigers, the Bulldogs failed to score an offensive touchdown. Arkansas runs the ball at an incredibly high rate to keep the clock moving and with injuries at the quarterback position for both programs, we’re expecting a low total.

