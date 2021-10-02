How the public is betting No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama

Here we go. If you need an intro, you probably shouldn’t bet on this game. The two Heisman favorites. Saban and Kiffin. This is what the SEC is all about.

Let’s go.

Point Spread

Right now the Crimson Tide are 15-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but Ole Miss is receiving 73% of the handle and 64% of the bets.

Is the public right?

Probably. This number is just a smidge too high, considering two scores is likely where we want to be here. The Tide probably rolls, but after their second half issues in Gainesville a couple weeks ago, keep the backdoor closed might be a problem

Point Total

The total is set at 80, with 59% of the handle and 33% of the bets on the over.

Is the public right?

They can’t make this number high enough. Ole Miss can score on anyone (even Bama), Kiffin showed he can scheme it up against his old team last year, and Matt Corral is one of the best players in college football.

But as Saban has learned since the Johnny Manziel debacles, you’ve got to score to keep up in games like this. The reins will be off Bryce Young and the Bama offense too.

This game looks more like 90 than 80 at the end.

