No. 20 UCLA vs. Arizona State picks and best bets for Week 5

A battle for first place in the Pac-12 South will go down at the Rose Bowl on Saturday as the No. 20 UCLA Bruins will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils to Pasedena. The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

UCLA (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) bounced back from the Fresno State loss with a 35-24 victory over Stanford last Saturday. The Bruins held onto possession for over 37 minutes of game time and kept the ball out of Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee for good chunks of the game. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson went 18-29 on the day for 251 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also adding two on the ground. Running back Zach Charbonnet had another productive day with 1118 yards on 23 carries and a TD.

Arizona State (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) also bounced back from a loss with a win last week, a 35-13 grinding of Colorado in their conference opener. ASU completely took away Colorado’s aerial attack, limiting the Buffs to just 67 passing yards in the entire game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had an effective day moving the Sun Devil offense both through the air and on the ground

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Arizona State: 9th overall, 21st offense, 16th defense

UCLA: 10th overall, 2nd offense, 55th defense

Injury update

Arizona State

WR Bryan Thompson Ques Sat – Hamstring

RB Jackson He Ques Sat – Elbow

RB Deamonte Trayanum Ques Sat – Foot

TE Jake Ray Ques Sat – Undisclosed

UCLA

QB Dorian Thompson Robinson Prob Sat – Arm

RB Ethan Fernea Out Indefinitely – Hand

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Arizona State: 1-3 ATS

UCLA: 3-1 ATS

Total

Arizona State: Over 1-3

UCLA: Over 2-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Arizona State: 28th overall, 30th offense, 26th defense

UCLA: 21st overall, 21st offense, 27th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCLA -3

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: UCLA -150, Arizona State +130

Opening line: UCLA -3.5

Opening total: 55.5

Weather

65 degrees, 5 MPH winds NE, clear skies

The Pick

Arizona State +3

This has the makings of a #Pac12AfterDark special as both teams are looking to establish themselves at the top of the standings heading into the month of October. UCLA has the second most efficient offense per SP+ but there defense is vulnerable, giving up 5.5 yards per play. That’s enough cushion for the Sun Devils to make this a tight ballgame and potentially walk out of Pasadena with the ‘W’.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.