Full undercard for Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov middleweight fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Chris Eubank Jr. faces Anatoli Muratov in a middleweight bout on Saturday.

Chris Eubank Jr. of the UK looks on as referees check on Matt Korobov of Russia, after he injured his shoulder during their Interim Middleweight Championship at Barclays Center on December 07, 2019 Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Following a positive COVID diagnosis, German Sven Elbir was replaced by countryman Anatoli Muratov on two day notice this weekend against Chris Eubank Jr. live from Wembley Arena, Wembley.

With potential fights against Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders on the horizon for the victor this weekend, expect the best from late replacement Muratov and Eubank Jr., now in his second fight under the tutelage of Roy Jones Jr.

The main card is expected to start at approximately 2:30p.m. ET, while the main event should kick off at around 5p.m. ET. It can be viewed via live stream on DAZN this Saturday, October 2nd.

Full Card for Chris Eubank, Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov

Main event: Chris Eubank, Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov, middleweight
David Avanesyan vs. Liam Taylor, for Avanesyan’s EBU European title
Jamal Le Doux vs. Germaine Brown, super middleweight
Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Twardowski, cruiserweight
Mikael Lawal vs. Steven Ward, cruiserweight
Linus Udofia vs. Xhuljo Vrenozi, middleweight
Joe Pigford vs. Isaac Aryee, super welterweight
Ebonie Jones vs. Bec Connolly, bantamweight
Matty Harris vs. TBA, heavyweight

