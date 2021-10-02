Full undercard for Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov middleweight fight

Following a positive COVID diagnosis, German Sven Elbir was replaced by countryman Anatoli Muratov on two day notice this weekend against Chris Eubank Jr. live from Wembley Arena, Wembley.

With potential fights against Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders on the horizon for the victor this weekend, expect the best from late replacement Muratov and Eubank Jr., now in his second fight under the tutelage of Roy Jones Jr.

The main card is expected to start at approximately 2:30p.m. ET, while the main event should kick off at around 5p.m. ET. It can be viewed via live stream on DAZN this Saturday, October 2nd.

Full Card for Chris Eubank, Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov

Main event: Chris Eubank, Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov, middleweight

David Avanesyan vs. Liam Taylor, for Avanesyan’s EBU European title

Jamal Le Doux vs. Germaine Brown, super middleweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Twardowski, cruiserweight

Mikael Lawal vs. Steven Ward, cruiserweight

Linus Udofia vs. Xhuljo Vrenozi, middleweight

Joe Pigford vs. Isaac Aryee, super welterweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Bec Connolly, bantamweight

Matty Harris vs. TBA, heavyweight