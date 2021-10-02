How to watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov via live online stream

Following a successful return to the ring four months ago after a hefty layoff of nearly 2 years, Chris Eubank Jr. stays active this Saturday, October 2nd against Anatoli Muratov. Muratov comes in as a late replacement of Sven Elbir, who had to back out on a week’s notice due to a positive coronavirus test.

The main card kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET, and there are no shortage of viewing options. If you can’t watch the fight on TV, you have the option to stream the fight on WatchESPN or DAZN. If you don’t have cable, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream Eubank vs. Muratov.

Full Card

Main event: Chris Eubank, Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov, middleweight

David Avanesyan vs. Liam Taylor, for Avanesyan’s EBU European title

Jamal Le Doux vs. Germaine Brown, super middleweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Twardowski, cruiserweight

Mikael Lawal vs. Steven Ward, cruiserweight

Linus Udofia vs. Xhuljo Vrenozi, middleweight

Joe Pigford vs. Isaac Aryee, super welterweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Bec Connolly, bantamweight

Matty Harris vs. TBA, heavyweight