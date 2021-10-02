What time will Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov fight start on October 2

Chris Eubank Jr. was originally scheduled to face off with Sven Elbir on October 2nd but a positive coronavirus test forced the exit of Elbir. Replaced now by countryman Anatoli Muratov, will the late replacement be able to mount a spoiling performance?

The main card starts at 2:30 p.m. ET live on DAZN while the headliners should make their walks to the ring at around 5 p.m. ET.

Full Card

Main event: Chris Eubank, Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov, middleweight

David Avanesyan vs. Liam Taylor, for Avanesyan’s EBU European title

Jamal Le Doux vs. Germaine Brown, super middleweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Twardowski, cruiserweight

Mikael Lawal vs. Steven Ward, cruiserweight

Linus Udofia vs. Xhuljo Vrenozi, middleweight

Joe Pigford vs. Isaac Aryee, super welterweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Bec Connolly, bantamweight

Matty Harris vs. TBA, heavyweight