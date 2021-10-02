 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time will Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov fight start on October 2

Chris Eubank Jr. and Anatoli Muratov are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a middleweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By talen.guzman
Chris Eubank Jr (L) throws a left hand against Matvey Korobov at Barclays Center on December 7, 2019 in New York City Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images

Chris Eubank Jr. was originally scheduled to face off with Sven Elbir on October 2nd but a positive coronavirus test forced the exit of Elbir. Replaced now by countryman Anatoli Muratov, will the late replacement be able to mount a spoiling performance?

The main card starts at 2:30 p.m. ET live on DAZN while the headliners should make their walks to the ring at around 5 p.m. ET.

Full Card

Main event: Chris Eubank, Jr. vs. Anatoli Muratov, middleweight
David Avanesyan vs. Liam Taylor, for Avanesyan’s EBU European title
Jamal Le Doux vs. Germaine Brown, super middleweight
Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Twardowski, cruiserweight
Mikael Lawal vs. Steven Ward, cruiserweight
Linus Udofia vs. Xhuljo Vrenozi, middleweight
Joe Pigford vs. Isaac Aryee, super welterweight
Ebonie Jones vs. Bec Connolly, bantamweight
Matty Harris vs. TBA, heavyweight

