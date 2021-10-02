Full undercard for Miguel Vazquez vs. Oliver Flores lightweight fight

The undercard leading up to the Miguel Vazquez vs. Oliver Flores fight will feature plenty of intriguing bouts throughout the night on Saturday, Oct. 2 from Monterrey, Mexico. One of the top fights to look forward to is the heavyweight match between Brandon Moore and Jesus Angel Nerio in 10 rounds. In an eight-round match, Jimerr Espinosa will enter with a 10-0 record as he goes up against Jorge Luis Melendez in a junior welterweight fight.

The main event will start sometime in the 11 p.m. ET hour. The main card starts at 8 p.m. and will air via live stream on ESPN+.

Full Card for Vazquez vs. Flores