Full undercard for Miguel Vazquez vs. Oliver Flores lightweight fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Miguel Vazquez faces Oliver Flores in a lightweight bout on Saturday, October 2nd.

By Erik Butch
Ryota Murata v Jesus Angel Nerio - Non-title Bout Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

The undercard leading up to the Miguel Vazquez vs. Oliver Flores fight will feature plenty of intriguing bouts throughout the night on Saturday, Oct. 2 from Monterrey, Mexico. One of the top fights to look forward to is the heavyweight match between Brandon Moore and Jesus Angel Nerio in 10 rounds. In an eight-round match, Jimerr Espinosa will enter with a 10-0 record as he goes up against Jorge Luis Melendez in a junior welterweight fight.

The main event will start sometime in the 11 p.m. ET hour. The main card starts at 8 p.m. and will air via live stream on ESPN+.

Full Card for Vazquez vs. Flores

  • Main event: Miguel Vazquez vs. Oliver Flores, lightweight
  • Brandon Moore vs. Jesus Angel Nerio, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jimerr Espinosa vs. Jorge Luis Melendez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Neslan Machado vs. Alan Salazar, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Christian Uruzquieta vs. Juan Ocura, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Jonathan Lopez vs. Jorge Amaya Diaz, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Hendri Cedeno Martinez vs. Oscar Moreno, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

