What time will Vazquez vs. Flores fight start on October 2nd

It should be a fun night of boxing from Verite Social Venue in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 2, which is highlighted by a lightweight bout between Miguel Vazquez and Oliver Flores. Vazquez will enter with a 43-10 record and is coming off a victory against Isai Hernandez Renteria this April. Meanwhile, Flores is 30-3-2 to this point of his career and won each of his previous three fights, though his most recent bout came in September 2019.
The main card starts at 8 p.m. and will air via live stream on ESPN+. The main event will start sometime in the 11 p.m. ET hour.
Full Card for Vazquez vs. Flores
- Main event: Miguel Vazquez vs. Oliver Flores, lightweight
- Brandon Moore vs. Jesus Angel Nerio, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Jimerr Espinosa vs. Jorge Luis Melendez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Neslan Machado vs. Alan Salazar, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Christian Uruzquieta vs. Juan Ocura, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Jonathan Lopez vs. Jorge Amaya Diaz, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Hendri Cedeno Martinez vs. Oscar Moreno, 4 rounds, junior welterweight