What time will Vazquez vs. Flores fight start on October 2nd

Miguel Vazquez and Oliver Flores are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a lightweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By Erik Butch
Boxing at York Hall Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

It should be a fun night of boxing from Verite Social Venue in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 2, which is highlighted by a lightweight bout between Miguel Vazquez and Oliver Flores. Vazquez will enter with a 43-10 record and is coming off a victory against Isai Hernandez Renteria this April. Meanwhile, Flores is 30-3-2 to this point of his career and won each of his previous three fights, though his most recent bout came in September 2019.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. and will air via live stream on ESPN+. The main event will start sometime in the 11 p.m. ET hour.

Full Card for Vazquez vs. Flores

  • Main event: Miguel Vazquez vs. Oliver Flores, lightweight
  • Brandon Moore vs. Jesus Angel Nerio, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jimerr Espinosa vs. Jorge Luis Melendez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Neslan Machado vs. Alan Salazar, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Christian Uruzquieta vs. Juan Ocura, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Jonathan Lopez vs. Jorge Amaya Diaz, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Hendri Cedeno Martinez vs. Oscar Moreno, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

