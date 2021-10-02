What time will Vazquez vs. Flores fight start on October 2nd

It should be a fun night of boxing from Verite Social Venue in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday, Oct. 2, which is highlighted by a lightweight bout between Miguel Vazquez and Oliver Flores. Vazquez will enter with a 43-10 record and is coming off a victory against Isai Hernandez Renteria this April. Meanwhile, Flores is 30-3-2 to this point of his career and won each of his previous three fights, though his most recent bout came in September 2019.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. and will air via live stream on ESPN+. The main event will start sometime in the 11 p.m. ET hour.

Full Card for Vazquez vs. Flores