How to watch Vazquez vs. Flores via live online stream

Miguel Vazquez and Oliver Flores will fight in the main event in the lightweight division on Saturday night’s main card from Monterrey, Mexico. The 34-year-old Vazquez will look for one more title shot as he had previous held the title for four years, while Flores will look to earn his fourth consecutive fight victory.

The main card kicks off at 8 p.m. If you can’t watch the fight on TV, you can stream the it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Full Card for Vazquez vs. Flores