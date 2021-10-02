 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chase Claypool injury: What his absence means for Week 4 fantasy football

Chase Claypool is on the Steelers final injury report for Week 4. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver Chase Claypool this week for a big road game against the Green Bay Packers. Claypool was a surprise addition to the injury report this week with a hamstring injury. After a full practice on Wednesday, he was limited on Thursday and sat out Friday’s session. He was officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report, but given the downward trend with his injury, it would be a stretch if he does play. On Saturday morning, the Steelers downgraded his status to out.

Fantasy football impact: Chase Claypool (hamstring)

Claypool had a solid outing last week against the Bengals. He was second on the team with nine catches on 15 targets for 96 yards. He still hasn’t found the end zone this year, part of which can be attributed to the Steelers’ struggling offense and a quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, who looks mostly spent. Without Claypool, it should translate to more looks for Diontae Johnson and perhaps for JuJu Smith-Schuster.

