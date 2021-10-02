CJ Stroud injury: Status of Ohio State quarterback for game vs. Rutgers

No. 11 Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is on track to play in their game this Saturday, October 2nd, against Rutgers, per head coach Ryan Day. Stroud didn’t play in the Buckeyes’ last game against Akron as he was dealing with a shoulder injury. Granted, the team didn’t quite miss his services last week as they rolled to a 59-7 win.

Day has a weekly radio show and provided that Stroud had had a good week of practice and was making progress. Also added that he was looking forward to getting him back on the field this week.

The Buckeyes fell out of the Top 10 this week in the AP poll and go into this weekend’s game at No. 11. While the Buckeyes could probably get by this weekend without Stroud against a 3-1 Rutgers team, they are not only looking to win but win impressively to get back into the national title picture.

Ohio State is a 15.5 point favorite* at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 57.5.

* Game not available to be bet in New Jersey because of state regulations regarding Rutgers games.