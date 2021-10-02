 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tennessee quarterback injuries: Status of Joe Milton III, Hendon Hooker vs. Mizzou

Which Tennessee Volunteer quarterback will start against Missouri on Saturday, October 2nd? We break down the injury updates for Hendon Hooker.

By Erik Butch and TeddyRicketson Updated
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the third quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.&nbsp; Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Update 10:57 a.m. It looks like Hendon Hooker will be the starter for the Vols today.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel said that starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was able to log some practice time this week ahead of their game vs. the Missouri Tigers. Hooker had suffered some kind of injury in the Volunteers game against the Florida Gators last week. Hooker took an ugly fall during a sack. He was then helped to his feet, before becoming wobbly and dropping back down to the ground. Interestingly enough, Hooker wasn’t in the concussion protocol on Monday, per Heupel and his injury was never actually defined.

If Hooker isn’t able to go, backup quarterback, Joe Milton III will be under center for the Volunteers. Milton didn’t get a lot of run against the Gators completing two of eight passes for 54 yards. Hooker has the benefit of being a dual-threat quarterback that is mobile so he would help bring another dynamic to the Vols offense against their SEC opponent.

The Volunteers are 2.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

