Jack Coan injury: Status of Notre Dame quarterback for game vs. Cincinnati

No. 9 Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan is probable to play in the Fighting Irish’s game against the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats, per head coach Brian Kelly. Coan had left last week’s game against Wisconsin with an ankle injury that came in the third quarter. He was unable to return to the game, granted he wasn’t necessarily needed as the Irish won 41-13.

Kelly expanded to reporters and said ‘he’s ahead of where I thought he would be.’” Coan did spend the week practicing and splitting first-team reps with backup quarterback Drew Pyne. Pyne had taken over for Coan in the Irish’s win last week and he passed for 81 yards and a touchdown in relief.

The game this week isn’t expected to be as much of a cakewalk as last week facing a tough Bearcats defense. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bearcats as a -2 favorite at press time. The Irish are going to need all hands on deck in this clash of Top 10 teams.