Stanford injuries: Status of Austin Jones, Casey Filkins, more vs. No. 3 Oregon

The Stanford Cardinal have a major Pac-12 test on their hands when welcoming the No. 3 Oregon Ducks to Palo Alto this afternoon, but will have some important pieces from their backfield to help the cause.

Head coach David Shaw has confirmed that running backs Austin Jones and Casey Filkins will suit up and play when the game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The junior Jones was a Maxwell Award Watch List player heading into the season and complied 118 yards in three games before going down with an undisclosed injury. The sophomore Filkins has lent his hand as the team’s third-string running back and as their primary punt returner throughout the early stages of the season.

Stanford struggled mightily to establish any type of ground game in last week’s 35-24 loss to UCLA as quarterback Tanner McKee ended up leading the team in rushing with just 42 yards.

Also good to go for the Cardinal is inside linebacker Ricky Miezan, who left last week’s game against UCLA with an injury. The senior has 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season.

The Cardinal are 8.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook.