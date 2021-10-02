Injury tracker for Week 5 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.
Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.
In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.
The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.
Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 5 of the 2021 college football season.
No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama
Ole Miss
TE Casey Kelly is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Alabama
RB Brian Robinson Jr. is probable with a rib issue
RB Camar Wheaton questionable with an undisclosed injury
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia
Arkansas
OL Dalton Wagner is questionable with a back injury
QB KJ Jefferson is questionable with a knee injury
Georgia
QB JT Daniels is questionable with a back injury
WR Arian Smith is questionable with a knee injury
DB Tykee Smith is probable with a foot injury
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is questionable with an ankle injury
TE Darnell Washington is probable with a foot injury
WR Arik Gilbert is questionable with a personal issue
WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a hamstring injury
LB Rian Davis is questionable with a quad injury
DL Julian Rochester is questionable with a knee injury
RB Kendall Milton is probable with a shoulder injury
CB Jalen Kimber is questionable with a shoulder injury
No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford
Orgeon
TE Patrick Herbert is questionable with a knee injury
DT Jaylen Smith is questionable with an undisclosed injury
RB Sean Dollars is questionable with a knee injury
OL Bram Walden is questionable with a leg injury
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is questionable with an ankle injury
Stanford
RB Austin Jones is probable with an undisclosed issue
LB Ricky Miezan is probable with an undisclosed issue
RB Casey Filkins is probable with an undisclosed issue
CB Zahran Manley is out with an undisclosed issue
G Branson Bragg is out with an undisclosed issue
CB Ethan Bonner is out with an undisclosed issue
WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury
S Noah Williams is probable with an undisclosed issue
RB EJ Smith is out with an undisclosed issue
QB Isaiah Sanders is probable with an undisclosed issue
Indiana vs. No. 4 Penn State
Indiana
DL James Head Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR DJ Matthews is out for the season with a leg injury
Penn State
DT Hakeem Beamon is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
OL Sal Wormley is questionable with an undisclosed issue
No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland
Iowa
No new injuries this week
Maryland
WR Dontay Demus Jr. is day to day with a leg injury
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State
Oklahoma
WR Cody Jackson is out with a personal issue
DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DB Kendall Dennis is questionable with an undisclosed issue
CB Woodi Washington is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Brian Darby is questionable with an undisclosed issue
LB Danny Stutsman is questionable with an arm injury
Kansas State
TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe is probable with an undisclosed issue
DB TJ Smith is doubtful with an undisclosed issue
QB Will Howard is probable with an undisclosed issue
QB Skylar Thompson is doubtful with a leg injury
No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
Cincinnati
No injuries to report
Notre Dame
RB C’Bo Flemister is probable with an undisclosed issue
DL Kurt Hinish is out with a concussion
RB Logan Diggs is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Michael Carmody is questionable with an ankle injury
QB Jack Coan is probably with an undisclosed issue
No. 10 Florida vs. Kentucky
Florida
QB Anthony Richardson is probable with a hamstring injury
CB Kaiir Elam is probably with an undisclosed issue
Kentucky
WR Dekel Crowdus is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue
No. 11 Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Ohio State
WR Julian Fleming is questionable with an undisclosed issue
QB CJ Stroud is probable with a shoulder injury
OL Harry Miller is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Marcus Crowley is questionable with a nose injury
Rutgers
No new injuries to report
No. 13 BYU vs Utah State
BYU
QB Jaren Hall is out with an undisclosed issue
TE Masen Wake is out with an undisclosed issue
K Jake Oldroyd is probable with an undisclosed issue
OL James Empey is out with an undisclosed issue
DB Keenan Ellis is out with a neck injury
DB Isaiah Herron is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Kody Epps is questionable with a foot injury
Utah State
No injuries to report
Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Michigan
Wisconsin
LB Jordan Turner is out with an undisclosed issue
CB Faion Hicks is questionable with an undisclosed issue
FB Quan Easterling is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Braelon Allen is questionable with an undisclosed issue
CB Deron Harrell is questionable with an arm injury
LB Aaron Witt is questionable with an undisclosed issue
TE Jack Eschenbach is questionable with an arm injury
Michigan
No new injuries to report
Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Texas A&M
Mississippi State
No injuries to report
Texas A&M
OL Luke Matthews is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Caleb Chapman is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Layden Robinson is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Chase Lane is questionable with an undisclosed issue
ULM at No. 16 Coastal Carolina
ULM
QB Rhett Rodriguez is questionable with a lung injury
Coastal Carolina
PK Massimo Biscardi is questionable with a lower-body injury
RB Shermari Jones is questionable with a lower-body injury
WKU vs. No. 17 Michigan State
WKU
TE Joshua Simon is questionable with a knee injury
Michigan State
DE Drew Beesley is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue
WR Ricky White is questionable with a personal issue
LB Carson Casteel is questionable with a leg injury
QB Anthony Russo is questionable with a lower-body injury
RB Elijah Collins is questionable with a leg injury
TE Adam Berghorst is questionable with a knee injury
No. 18 Fresno State vs. Hawaii
Fresno State
No injuries to report
Hawaii
No injuries to report
No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State
Baylor
LB Terrel Bernard is questionable with a knee injury
Oklahoma State
RB LD Brown is out with an undisclosed issue
WR Braydon Johnson is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
S Trey Sterling is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
RB Dezmon Jackson is questionable with a leg injury
WR Logan Carter is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Arizona State vs. No. 20 UCLA
Arizona State
TE Jalin Conyers is probable with an undisclosed issue
TE Jake Ray is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Deamonte Trayanum is questionable with a foot injury
RB Jackson He is questionable with an elbow injury
WR Bryan Thompson is questionable with a hamstring injury
UCLA
RB Ethan Fernea is out indefinitely with a hand injury
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is probable with an arm injury
No. 22 Auburn vs. LSU
Auburn
DT Jeremiah Wright is out indefinitely with a knee injury
DT Zykeivous Walker is questionable with an arm injury
LB Owen Pappoe is questionable with a leg injury
WR Demetris Robertson is probable with an undisclosed issue
K Ben Patton is doubtful with a lower-body injury
WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed issue
LSU
OL Anthony Bradford is out Saturday due to eligibility
DE Glen Logan is out with a foot injury
DE Soni Fonua is probable due to an academic issue
T Cameron Wire is probable with a knee injury
WR Jontre Kirklin is probable due to an academic issue
CB Derek Stingley Jr. is questionable with a foot injury
T Austin Deculus is questionable with a shoulder injury
DB Sage Ryan is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue
Louisiana Tech vs. No. 23 NC State
LA Tech
QB Austin Kendall is probable with an undisclosed issue
QB JD Head is doubtful with an undisclosed issue
QB Luke Anthony is questionable with an ankle injury
NC State
OL CJ Clark is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Louisville at No. 24 Wake Forest
Louisville
WR Braden Smith is out for the season with a knee injury
LB Monty Montgomery is out for the season with a knee injury
Wake Forest
DL Miles Fox is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Boston College vs. No. 25 Clemson
Boston College
No new injuries to report
Clemson
WR Troy Stellato is out for the season with a redshirt
OL Mason Trotter is questionable with a hand injury
CB Fred Davis II is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Will Shipley is out indefinitely with a knee injury
Bryan Bresee is out for the season with a knee injury
Tennessee at Missouri
Tennessee
QB Hendon Hooker is probable with an undisclosed issue
OL Cooper Mays is out with an undisclosed issue
DB Trevon Flowers is out with an undisclosed issue
Missouri
WR Jay Maclin is probable with a forearm injury
DL Darius Robinson is out with an undisclosed issue
TE Niko Hea is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Barrett Banister is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Mookie Cooper is out with a foot injury
DL Cannon York is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DL Ben Key is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Case Cook is questionable with an undisclosed issue