Injury tracker for Week 5 of college football

We’ll attempt to keep track the latest injuries and anything else weird that prior to kickoffs for college football today

By Collin Sherwin and TeddyRicketson Updated
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game between South Carolina and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sept. 18, 2021.&nbsp; Joshua L. Jones via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 5 of the 2021 college football season.

No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama

Ole Miss

TE Casey Kelly is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Alabama

RB Brian Robinson Jr. is probable with a rib issue
RB Camar Wheaton questionable with an undisclosed injury

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia

Arkansas

OL Dalton Wagner is questionable with a back injury
QB KJ Jefferson is questionable with a knee injury

Georgia

QB JT Daniels is questionable with a back injury
WR Arian Smith is questionable with a knee injury
DB Tykee Smith is probable with a foot injury
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is questionable with an ankle injury
TE Darnell Washington is probable with a foot injury
WR Arik Gilbert is questionable with a personal issue
WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a hamstring injury
LB Rian Davis is questionable with a quad injury
DL Julian Rochester is questionable with a knee injury
RB Kendall Milton is probable with a shoulder injury
CB Jalen Kimber is questionable with a shoulder injury

No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

Orgeon

TE Patrick Herbert is questionable with a knee injury
DT Jaylen Smith is questionable with an undisclosed injury
RB Sean Dollars is questionable with a knee injury
OL Bram Walden is questionable with a leg injury
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is questionable with an ankle injury

Stanford

RB Austin Jones is probable with an undisclosed issue
LB Ricky Miezan is probable with an undisclosed issue
RB Casey Filkins is probable with an undisclosed issue
CB Zahran Manley is out with an undisclosed issue
G Branson Bragg is out with an undisclosed issue
CB Ethan Bonner is out with an undisclosed issue
WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury
S Noah Williams is probable with an undisclosed issue
RB EJ Smith is out with an undisclosed issue
QB Isaiah Sanders is probable with an undisclosed issue

Indiana vs. No. 4 Penn State

Indiana

DL James Head Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR DJ Matthews is out for the season with a leg injury

Penn State

DT Hakeem Beamon is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
OL Sal Wormley is questionable with an undisclosed issue

No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland

Iowa

No new injuries this week

Maryland

WR Dontay Demus Jr. is day to day with a leg injury

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State

Oklahoma

WR Cody Jackson is out with a personal issue
DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DB Kendall Dennis is questionable with an undisclosed issue
CB Woodi Washington is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Brian Darby is questionable with an undisclosed issue
LB Danny Stutsman is questionable with an arm injury

Kansas State

TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe is probable with an undisclosed issue
DB TJ Smith is doubtful with an undisclosed issue
QB Will Howard is probable with an undisclosed issue
QB Skylar Thompson is doubtful with a leg injury

No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

Cincinnati

No injuries to report

Notre Dame

RB C’Bo Flemister is probable with an undisclosed issue
DL Kurt Hinish is out with a concussion
RB Logan Diggs is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Michael Carmody is questionable with an ankle injury
QB Jack Coan is probably with an undisclosed issue

No. 10 Florida vs. Kentucky

Florida

QB Anthony Richardson is probable with a hamstring injury
CB Kaiir Elam is probably with an undisclosed issue

Kentucky

WR Dekel Crowdus is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue

No. 11 Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State

WR Julian Fleming is questionable with an undisclosed issue
QB CJ Stroud is probable with a shoulder injury
OL Harry Miller is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Marcus Crowley is questionable with a nose injury

Rutgers

No new injuries to report

No. 13 BYU vs Utah State

BYU

QB Jaren Hall is out with an undisclosed issue
TE Masen Wake is out with an undisclosed issue
K Jake Oldroyd is probable with an undisclosed issue
OL James Empey is out with an undisclosed issue
DB Keenan Ellis is out with a neck injury
DB Isaiah Herron is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Kody Epps is questionable with a foot injury

Utah State

No injuries to report

Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Michigan

Wisconsin

LB Jordan Turner is out with an undisclosed issue
CB Faion Hicks is questionable with an undisclosed issue
FB Quan Easterling is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Braelon Allen is questionable with an undisclosed issue
CB Deron Harrell is questionable with an arm injury
LB Aaron Witt is questionable with an undisclosed issue
TE Jack Eschenbach is questionable with an arm injury

Michigan

No new injuries to report

Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Texas A&M

Mississippi State

No injuries to report

Texas A&M

OL Luke Matthews is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Caleb Chapman is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Layden Robinson is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Chase Lane is questionable with an undisclosed issue

ULM at No. 16 Coastal Carolina

ULM

QB Rhett Rodriguez is questionable with a lung injury

Coastal Carolina

PK Massimo Biscardi is questionable with a lower-body injury
RB Shermari Jones is questionable with a lower-body injury

WKU vs. No. 17 Michigan State

WKU

TE Joshua Simon is questionable with a knee injury

Michigan State

DE Drew Beesley is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue
WR Ricky White is questionable with a personal issue
LB Carson Casteel is questionable with a leg injury
QB Anthony Russo is questionable with a lower-body injury
RB Elijah Collins is questionable with a leg injury
TE Adam Berghorst is questionable with a knee injury

No. 18 Fresno State vs. Hawaii

Fresno State

No injuries to report

Hawaii

No injuries to report

No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State

Baylor

LB Terrel Bernard is questionable with a knee injury

Oklahoma State

RB LD Brown is out with an undisclosed issue
WR Braydon Johnson is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
S Trey Sterling is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
RB Dezmon Jackson is questionable with a leg injury
WR Logan Carter is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Arizona State vs. No. 20 UCLA

Arizona State

TE Jalin Conyers is probable with an undisclosed issue
TE Jake Ray is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Deamonte Trayanum is questionable with a foot injury
RB Jackson He is questionable with an elbow injury
WR Bryan Thompson is questionable with a hamstring injury

UCLA

RB Ethan Fernea is out indefinitely with a hand injury
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is probable with an arm injury

No. 22 Auburn vs. LSU

Auburn

DT Jeremiah Wright is out indefinitely with a knee injury
DT Zykeivous Walker is questionable with an arm injury
LB Owen Pappoe is questionable with a leg injury
WR Demetris Robertson is probable with an undisclosed issue
K Ben Patton is doubtful with a lower-body injury
WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed issue

LSU

OL Anthony Bradford is out Saturday due to eligibility
DE Glen Logan is out with a foot injury
DE Soni Fonua is probable due to an academic issue
T Cameron Wire is probable with a knee injury
WR Jontre Kirklin is probable due to an academic issue
CB Derek Stingley Jr. is questionable with a foot injury
T Austin Deculus is questionable with a shoulder injury
DB Sage Ryan is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue

Louisiana Tech vs. No. 23 NC State

LA Tech

QB Austin Kendall is probable with an undisclosed issue
QB JD Head is doubtful with an undisclosed issue
QB Luke Anthony is questionable with an ankle injury

NC State

OL CJ Clark is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Louisville at No. 24 Wake Forest

Louisville

WR Braden Smith is out for the season with a knee injury
LB Monty Montgomery is out for the season with a knee injury

Wake Forest

DL Miles Fox is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Boston College vs. No. 25 Clemson

Boston College

No new injuries to report

Clemson

WR Troy Stellato is out for the season with a redshirt
OL Mason Trotter is questionable with a hand injury
CB Fred Davis II is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Will Shipley is out indefinitely with a knee injury
Bryan Bresee is out for the season with a knee injury

Tennessee at Missouri

Tennessee

QB Hendon Hooker is probable with an undisclosed issue
OL Cooper Mays is out with an undisclosed issue
DB Trevon Flowers is out with an undisclosed issue

Missouri

WR Jay Maclin is probable with a forearm injury
DL Darius Robinson is out with an undisclosed issue
TE Niko Hea is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Barrett Banister is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Mookie Cooper is out with a foot injury
DL Cannon York is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DL Ben Key is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Case Cook is questionable with an undisclosed issue

