Injury tracker for Week 5 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 5 of the 2021 college football season.

Ole Miss

TE Casey Kelly is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Alabama

RB Brian Robinson Jr. is probable with a rib issue

RB Camar Wheaton questionable with an undisclosed injury

Arkansas

OL Dalton Wagner is questionable with a back injury

QB KJ Jefferson is questionable with a knee injury

Georgia

QB JT Daniels is questionable with a back injury

WR Arian Smith is questionable with a knee injury

DB Tykee Smith is probable with a foot injury

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is questionable with an ankle injury

TE Darnell Washington is probable with a foot injury

WR Arik Gilbert is questionable with a personal issue

WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a hamstring injury

LB Rian Davis is questionable with a quad injury

DL Julian Rochester is questionable with a knee injury

RB Kendall Milton is probable with a shoulder injury

CB Jalen Kimber is questionable with a shoulder injury

Orgeon

TE Patrick Herbert is questionable with a knee injury

DT Jaylen Smith is questionable with an undisclosed injury

RB Sean Dollars is questionable with a knee injury

OL Bram Walden is questionable with a leg injury

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is questionable with an ankle injury

Stanford

RB Austin Jones is probable with an undisclosed issue

LB Ricky Miezan is probable with an undisclosed issue

RB Casey Filkins is probable with an undisclosed issue

CB Zahran Manley is out with an undisclosed issue

G Branson Bragg is out with an undisclosed issue

CB Ethan Bonner is out with an undisclosed issue

WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury

S Noah Williams is probable with an undisclosed issue

RB EJ Smith is out with an undisclosed issue

QB Isaiah Sanders is probable with an undisclosed issue

Indiana

DL James Head Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR DJ Matthews is out for the season with a leg injury

Penn State

DT Hakeem Beamon is out for the season with an undisclosed issue

OL Sal Wormley is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Iowa

No new injuries this week

Maryland

WR Dontay Demus Jr. is day to day with a leg injury

Oklahoma

WR Cody Jackson is out with a personal issue

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DB Kendall Dennis is questionable with an undisclosed issue

CB Woodi Washington is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Brian Darby is questionable with an undisclosed issue

LB Danny Stutsman is questionable with an arm injury

Kansas State

TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe is probable with an undisclosed issue

DB TJ Smith is doubtful with an undisclosed issue

QB Will Howard is probable with an undisclosed issue

QB Skylar Thompson is doubtful with a leg injury

Cincinnati

No injuries to report

Notre Dame

RB C’Bo Flemister is probable with an undisclosed issue

DL Kurt Hinish is out with a concussion

RB Logan Diggs is questionable with an undisclosed issue

OL Michael Carmody is questionable with an ankle injury

QB Jack Coan is probably with an undisclosed issue

Florida

QB Anthony Richardson is probable with a hamstring injury

CB Kaiir Elam is probably with an undisclosed issue

Kentucky

WR Dekel Crowdus is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue

Ohio State

WR Julian Fleming is questionable with an undisclosed issue

QB CJ Stroud is probable with a shoulder injury

OL Harry Miller is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Marcus Crowley is questionable with a nose injury

Rutgers

No new injuries to report

BYU

QB Jaren Hall is out with an undisclosed issue

TE Masen Wake is out with an undisclosed issue

K Jake Oldroyd is probable with an undisclosed issue

OL James Empey is out with an undisclosed issue

DB Keenan Ellis is out with a neck injury

DB Isaiah Herron is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Kody Epps is questionable with a foot injury

Utah State

No injuries to report

Wisconsin

LB Jordan Turner is out with an undisclosed issue

CB Faion Hicks is questionable with an undisclosed issue

FB Quan Easterling is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Braelon Allen is questionable with an undisclosed issue

CB Deron Harrell is questionable with an arm injury

LB Aaron Witt is questionable with an undisclosed issue

TE Jack Eschenbach is questionable with an arm injury

Michigan

No new injuries to report

Mississippi State

No injuries to report

Texas A&M

OL Luke Matthews is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Caleb Chapman is questionable with an undisclosed issue

OL Layden Robinson is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Chase Lane is questionable with an undisclosed issue

ULM

QB Rhett Rodriguez is questionable with a lung injury

Coastal Carolina

PK Massimo Biscardi is questionable with a lower-body injury

RB Shermari Jones is questionable with a lower-body injury

WKU

TE Joshua Simon is questionable with a knee injury

Michigan State

DE Drew Beesley is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue

WR Ricky White is questionable with a personal issue

LB Carson Casteel is questionable with a leg injury

QB Anthony Russo is questionable with a lower-body injury

RB Elijah Collins is questionable with a leg injury

TE Adam Berghorst is questionable with a knee injury

Fresno State

No injuries to report

Hawaii

No injuries to report

Baylor

LB Terrel Bernard is questionable with a knee injury

Oklahoma State

RB LD Brown is out with an undisclosed issue

WR Braydon Johnson is out for the season with an undisclosed issue

S Trey Sterling is out for the season with an undisclosed issue

RB Dezmon Jackson is questionable with a leg injury

WR Logan Carter is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Arizona State

TE Jalin Conyers is probable with an undisclosed issue

TE Jake Ray is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Deamonte Trayanum is questionable with a foot injury

RB Jackson He is questionable with an elbow injury

WR Bryan Thompson is questionable with a hamstring injury

UCLA

RB Ethan Fernea is out indefinitely with a hand injury

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is probable with an arm injury

Auburn

DT Jeremiah Wright is out indefinitely with a knee injury

DT Zykeivous Walker is questionable with an arm injury

LB Owen Pappoe is questionable with a leg injury

WR Demetris Robertson is probable with an undisclosed issue

K Ben Patton is doubtful with a lower-body injury

WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed issue

LSU

OL Anthony Bradford is out Saturday due to eligibility

DE Glen Logan is out with a foot injury

DE Soni Fonua is probable due to an academic issue

T Cameron Wire is probable with a knee injury

WR Jontre Kirklin is probable due to an academic issue

CB Derek Stingley Jr. is questionable with a foot injury

T Austin Deculus is questionable with a shoulder injury

DB Sage Ryan is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue

LA Tech

QB Austin Kendall is probable with an undisclosed issue

QB JD Head is doubtful with an undisclosed issue

QB Luke Anthony is questionable with an ankle injury

NC State

OL CJ Clark is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Louisville

WR Braden Smith is out for the season with a knee injury

LB Monty Montgomery is out for the season with a knee injury

Wake Forest

DL Miles Fox is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Boston College

No new injuries to report

Clemson

WR Troy Stellato is out for the season with a redshirt

OL Mason Trotter is questionable with a hand injury

CB Fred Davis II is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Will Shipley is out indefinitely with a knee injury

Bryan Bresee is out for the season with a knee injury

Tennessee at Missouri

Tennessee

QB Hendon Hooker is probable with an undisclosed issue

OL Cooper Mays is out with an undisclosed issue

DB Trevon Flowers is out with an undisclosed issue

Missouri

WR Jay Maclin is probable with a forearm injury

DL Darius Robinson is out with an undisclosed issue

TE Niko Hea is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Barrett Banister is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Mookie Cooper is out with a foot injury

DL Cannon York is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DL Ben Key is questionable with an undisclosed issue

OL Case Cook is questionable with an undisclosed issue