Updated odds, bet splits, and TV schedule for Week 5 of college football

It’s the most anticipated day of the college football season so far, and everything you need to watch and bet on it is below.

No. 12 Ole Miss heads to No. 1 Alabama, where the prodigal son Lane Kiffin and his Heisman candidate quarterback Matt Corral take on Nick Saban and Bryce Young. If you’re not outrageously hyped reading that sentence, maybe SEC football isn’t for you. The point total sits at 80, and it might only go up from there.

Thanks to teams like Ohio State and Clemson deciding to be Not Great this season, No. 7 Cincinnati of the Group of Five appears to have a legitimate path to the College Football Playoff. But not if they don’t handle No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend today. Desmond Ridder has been playing quarterback for the Bearcats since the Clinton administration (at least it seems that way), but today could be the game that defines his career. And who will start for ND under center: The oft-maligned and possibly-injured Jack Coan or youngster Drew Pyne?

Also Sam Pittman’s No. 8 Arkansas has been the feel-good story of 2021 so far, but they run into college football’s best defense today in No. 2 Georgia. Will KJ Jefferson go for the Hogs? Will it matter with the overwhelming size and speed for the red and black on the other side? It should be a good one.

Here are the time, TV channel, odds, spreads, and bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for all games on the schedule for Week 5 of college football on October 2nd, 2021.

SuperGrid Week 5 Teams Time TV Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Time TV Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets #14 Michigan 12pm Fox +2.5 63% 67% Over 43.5 43% 49% +110 75% 79% Wisconsin 12pm Fox -2.5 37% 33% Under 43.5 57% 51% -130 25% 21% #8 Arkansas 12pm ESPN +17 85% 77% Over 48.5 52% 39% +650 65% 26% #2 Georgia 12pm ESPN -17 15% 23% Under 48.5 48% 61% -1000 35% 74% Louisville 12:30pm ESPN3 +7 23% 21% Over 64.0 91% 86% +230 40% 28% #24 Wake Forest 12:30pm ESPN3 -7 77% 79% Under 64.0 9% 14% -290 60% 72% #7 Cincinnati 2:30pm NBC -2 37% 34% Over 49.5 57% 69% -125 18% 14% #9 Notre Dame 2:30pm NBC +2 63% 66% Under 49.5 43% 31% +105 82% 86% ULM 2:30pm ESPN+ +33.5 31% 29% Over 58.0 62% 89% OTB #16 Coastal Carolina 2:30pm ESPN+ -33.5 69% 71% Under 58.0 38% 11% #11 Ohio State 3:30pm BTN -15.5 58% 61% Over 58.0 73% 76% -720 88% 96% Rutgers 3:30pm BTN +15.5 42% 39% Under 58.0 27% 24% +500 12% 4% #12 Ole Miss 3:30pm CBS +14.5 73% 64% Over 80.0 59% 33% +500 38% 15% #1 Alabama 3:30pm CBS -14.5 27% 36% Under 80.0 41% 67% -720 62% 85% #3 Oregon 3:30pm ABC -7.5 30% 85% Over 58.0 74% 77% -310 95% 98% Stanford 3:30pm ABC +7.5 70% 15% Under 58.0 26% 23% +245 5% 2% #6 Oklahoma 3:30pm Fox -11 59% 43% Over 53.0 57% 83% -450 84% 91% Kansas State 3:30pm Fox +11 41% 57% Under 53.0 43% 17% +340 16% 9% #10 Florida 6:00pm ESPN -7.5 69% 78% Over 56.5 45% 35% -310 80% 95% Kentucky 6:00pm ESPN +7.5 31% 22% Under 56.5 55% 65% +245 20% 5% Louisiana Tech 6:00pm ESPN+/ACCNX +18.5 90% 70% Over 56.0 59% 64% +700 21% 5% #23 North Carolina State 6:00pm ESPN+/ACCNX -18.5 10% 30% Under 56.0 41% 36% -1125 79% 95% #21 Baylor 7:00pm ESPN2 +4.5 48% 50% Over 47.0 33% 95% +160 75% 65% #19 Oklahoma State 7:00pm ESPN2 -4.5 52% 50% Under 47.0 67% 5% -190 25% 35% Mississippi State 7:00pm SEC Network +7 50% 33% Over 45.5 21% 41% +250 23% 15% #15 Texas A&M 7:00pm SEC Network -7 50% 67% Under 45.5 79% 59% -320 77% 85% Boston College 7:30pm ACC Network +14.5 85% 83% Over 46.0 20% 35% +500 46% 24% #25 Clemson 7:30pm ACC Network -14.5 15% 17% Under 46.0 80% 65% -720 54% 76% Indiana 7:30pm ABC +12.5 16% 16% Over 53.5 39% 54% +360 9% 5% #4 Penn State 7:30pm ABC -12.5 84% 84% Under 53.5 61% 46% -490 91% 95% #22 Auburn 9:00pm ESPN +3 52% 40% Over 56.5 47% 78% +130 61% 59% LSU 9:00pm ESPN -3 48% 60% Under 56.5 53% 22% -150 39% 41% Arizona State 10:30pm FS1 +3 51% 39% Over 56.0 67% 82% +130 57% 52% #20 UCLA 10:30pm FS1 -3 49% 61% Under 56.0 33% 18% -150 43% 48% #18 Fresno State 11:00pm CBSSN -11 90% 79% Over 65.0 54% 62% -435 50% 97% Hawaii 11:00pm CBSSN +11 10% 21% Under 65.0 46% 38% +330 50% 3% Duke 12:00pm ESPN2 +19.5 60% 61% Over 73.5 80% 34% +700 33% 9% North Carolina 12:00pm ESPN2 -19.5 40% 39% Under 73.5 20% 66% -1125 67% 91% Memphis 12:00pm ESPNU -11 96% 92% Over 59.0 4% 68% -450 85% 96% Temple 12:00pm ESPNU +11 4% 8% Under 59.0 96% 32% +340 15% 4% Minnesota 12:00pm BTN +2.5 43% 23% Over 46.0 20% 67% +110 40% 54% Purdue 12:00pm BTN -2.5 57% 77% Under 46.0 80% 33% -130 60% 46% Pittsburgh 12:00pm ACCN -3 55% 51% Over 57.5 52% 78% -155 35% 42% Georgia Tech 12:00pm ACCN +3 45% 49% Under 57.5 48% 22% +135 65% 58% Tennessee 12:00pm SECN +2.5 60% 35% Over 66.0 83% 70% +120 79% 74% Missouri 12:00pm SECN -2.5 40% 65% Under 66.0 17% 30% -140 21% 26% Texas 12:00pm ABC -4.5 86% 87% Over 65.5 82% 82% -190 79% 87% TCU 12:00pm ABC +4.5 14% 13% Under 65.5 18% 18% +160 21% 13% Toledo 12:00pm FuboTV -27 58% 73% Over 56.0 33% 67% -3500 60% 91% Massachusetts 12:00pm FuboTV +27 42% 27% Under 56.0 67% 33% +1500 40% 9% Western Michigan 12:00pm CBSSN -7 56% 50% Over 59.5 20% 68% -275 47% 71% Buffalo 12:00pm CBSSN +7 44% 50% Under 59.5 80% 32% +220 53% 29% Appalachian State 2:00pm ESPN+ -10 75% 59% Over 55.0 14% 65% -410 76% 86% Georgia State 2:00pm ESPN+ +10 25% 41% Under 55.0 86% 35% +310 24% 14% USC 2:00pm Pac-12 Net -9.5 87% 79% Over 51.0 34% 49% -320 91% 90% Colorado 2:00pm Pac-12 Net +9.5 13% 21% Under 51.0 66% 51% +250 9% 10% Eastern Michigan 2:30pm ESPN+ +1 73% 66% Over 61.0 45% 61% -105 64% 83% Northern Illinois 2:30pm ESPN+ -1 27% 34% Under 61.0 55% 39% -115 36% 17% Bowling Green 3:30pm ESPN+ +16.5 69% 83% Over 56.5 39% 27% +575 42% 14% Kent State 3:30pm ESPN+ -16.5 31% 17% Under 56.5 61% 73% -850 58% 86% Central Michigan 3:30pm ESPN+ -1.5 79% 49% Over 56.5 58% 49% -120 53% 79% Miami OH 3:30pm ESPN+ +1.5 21% 51% Under 56.5 42% 51% +100 47% 21% FIU 3:30pm Stadium +10.5 82% 44% Over 52.0 11% 42% +320 23% 4% Florida Atlantic 3:30pm Stadium -10.5 18% 56% Under 52.0 89% 58% -425 77% 96% Nevada 3:30pm FS1 +5 65% 39% Over 58.0 50% 43% +170 35% 31% Boise State 3:30pm FS1 -5 35% 61% Under 58.0 50% 57% -200 65% 69% Ohio 3:30pm ESPN3 -9.5 41% 62% Over 55.0 81% 42% -380 52% 80% Akron 3:30pm ESPN3 +9.5 59% 38% Under 55.0 19% 58% +290 48% 20% Syracuse 3:30pm ACCN +5.5 65% 61% Over 50.5 14% 23% +185 67% 47% Florida State 3:30pm ACCN -5.5 35% 39% Under 50.5 86% 77% -225 33% 53% Texas Tech 3:30pm ESPN2 +7 49% 18% Over 55.0 56% 84% +225 25% 9% West Virginia 3:30pm ESPN2 -7 51% 82% Under 55.0 44% 16% -280 75% 91% Troy 3:30pm SECN +6.5 67% 43% Over 43.5 35% 81% +205 33% 17% South Carolina 3:30pm SECN -6.5 33% 57% Under 43.5 65% 19% -255 67% 83% Tulane 3:30pm ESPN+ -3 26% 62% Over 64.5 95% 76% -155 24% 52% East Carolina 3:30pm ESPN+ +3 74% 38% Under 64.5 5% 24% +135 76% 48% UCF 3:30pm CBSSN -16 49% 81% Over 52.0 19% 43% -720 93% 98% Navy 3:30pm CBSSN +16 51% 19% Under 52.0 81% 57% +500 7% 2% Arkansas State 4:00pm ESPN+ +2 63% 76% Over 66.0 32% 21% +105 90% 79% Georgia Southern 4:00pm ESPN+ -2 37% 24% Under 66.0 68% 79% -125 10% 21% South Florida 4:00pm ESPNU +21 17% 15% Over 68.0 90% 72% +850 6% 5% SMU 4:00pm ESPNU -21 83% 85% Under 68.0 10% 28% -1500 94% 95% Army West Point 5:00pm ESPN+ -10 96% 95% Over 47.5 77% 88% -380 93% 96% Ball State 5:00pm ESPN+ +10 4% 5% Under 47.5 23% 12% +290 7% 4% Washington State 5:30pm Pac-12 Net +7 31% 31% Over 52.5 30% 66% +245 20% 13% California 5:30pm Pac-12 Net -7 69% 69% Under 52.5 70% 34% -310 80% 87% UNLV 6:00pm ESPN+ +21 17% 36% Over 55.5 54% 91% +850 18% 7% UTSA 6:00pm ESPN+ -21 83% 64% Under 55.5 46% 9% -1500 82% 93% Air Force 6:30pm FS2 -11.5 92% 96% Over 46.0 10% 48% -450 94% 95% New Mexico 6:30pm FS2 +11.5 8% 4% Under 46.0 90% 52% +340 6% 5% Southern Mississippi 6:30pm ESPN3 +1 42% 43% Over 45.0 75% 79% +100 82% 71% Rice 6:30pm ESPN3 -1 58% 57% Under 45.0 25% 21% -120 18% 29% Kansas 7:00pm FS1 +34.5 51% 62% Over 56.5 23% 61% OTB Iowa State 7:00pm FS1 -34.5 49% 38% Under 56.5 77% 39% Liberty 7:00pm CBSSN +2.5 36% 45% Over 49.5 8% 70% +110 64% 85% UAB 7:00pm CBSSN -2.5 64% 55% Under 49.5 92% 30% -130 36% 15% Marshall 7:00pm Stadium -10.5 57% 80% Over 66.5 90% 33% -425 80% 93% Middle Tennessee 7:00pm Stadium +10.5 43% 20% Under 66.5 10% 67% +320 20% 7% Northwestern 7:30pm BTN +11 66% 55% Over 51.5 32% 14% +340 31% 15% Nebraska 7:30pm BTN -11 34% 45% Under 51.5 68% 86% -450 69% 85% UConn 7:00pm ESPNU +14.5 58% 65% Over 51.0 53% 44% +475 12% 9% Vanderbilt 7:00pm ESPNU -14.5 42% 35% Under 51.0 47% 56% -675 88% 91% Western Kentucky 7:00pm BTN +10.5 24% 24% OTB +320 5% 2% Michigan State 7:00pm BTN -10.5 76% 76% -425 95% 98% Louisiana-Lafayette 8:00pm ESPN+ -12 85% 36% Over 53.0 89% 76% -475 74% 73% South Alabama 8:00pm ESPN+ +12 15% 64% Under 53.0 11% 24% +350 26% 27% Old Dominion 9:00pm ESPN+ +5.5 18% 6% Over 48.5 97% 89% +190 37% 16% UTEP 9:00pm ESPN+ -5.5 82% 94% Under 48.5 3% 11% -235 63% 84% Washington 9:00pm Pac-12 Net +1.5 24% 19% Over 58.0 94% 68% +110 48% 33% Oregon State 9:00pm Pac-12 Net -1.5 76% 81% Under 58.0 6% 32% -130 52% 67% New Mexico State 10:30pm NBCSN +26 91% 65% Over 52.0 26% 80% +1700 68% 13% San Jose State 10:30pm NBCSN -26 9% 35% Under 52.0 74% 20% -4000 32% 87%

