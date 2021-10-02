Updated odds, bet splits, and TV schedule for Week 5 of college football

It’s the most anticipated day of the college football season so far, and everything you need to watch and bet on it is below.
No. 12 Ole Miss heads to No. 1 Alabama, where the prodigal son Lane Kiffin and his Heisman candidate quarterback Matt Corral take on Nick Saban and Bryce Young. If you’re not outrageously hyped reading that sentence, maybe SEC football isn’t for you. The point total sits at 80, and it might only go up from there.
Thanks to teams like Ohio State and Clemson deciding to be Not Great this season, No. 7 Cincinnati of the Group of Five appears to have a legitimate path to the College Football Playoff. But not if they don’t handle No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend today. Desmond Ridder has been playing quarterback for the Bearcats since the Clinton administration (at least it seems that way), but today could be the game that defines his career. And who will start for ND under center: The oft-maligned and possibly-injured Jack Coan or youngster Drew Pyne?
Also Sam Pittman’s No. 8 Arkansas has been the feel-good story of 2021 so far, but they run into college football’s best defense today in No. 2 Georgia. Will KJ Jefferson go for the Hogs? Will it matter with the overwhelming size and speed for the red and black on the other side? It should be a good one.
Here are the time, TV channel, odds, spreads, and bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for all games on the schedule for Week 5 of college football on October 2nd, 2021.
SuperGrid Week 5
|Teams
|Time
|TV
|Point Spread
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Total Points
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Moneyline
|% Handle
|% Bets
|#14 Michigan
|12pm
|Fox
|+2.5
|63%
|67%
|Over 43.5
|43%
|49%
|+110
|75%
|79%
|Wisconsin
|12pm
|Fox
|-2.5
|37%
|33%
|Under 43.5
|57%
|51%
|-130
|25%
|21%
|#8 Arkansas
|12pm
|ESPN
|+17
|85%
|77%
|Over 48.5
|52%
|39%
|+650
|65%
|26%
|#2 Georgia
|12pm
|ESPN
|-17
|15%
|23%
|Under 48.5
|48%
|61%
|-1000
|35%
|74%
|Louisville
|12:30pm
|ESPN3
|+7
|23%
|21%
|Over 64.0
|91%
|86%
|+230
|40%
|28%
|#24 Wake Forest
|12:30pm
|ESPN3
|-7
|77%
|79%
|Under 64.0
|9%
|14%
|-290
|60%
|72%
|#7 Cincinnati
|2:30pm
|NBC
|-2
|37%
|34%
|Over 49.5
|57%
|69%
|-125
|18%
|14%
|#9 Notre Dame
|2:30pm
|NBC
|+2
|63%
|66%
|Under 49.5
|43%
|31%
|+105
|82%
|86%
|ULM
|2:30pm
|ESPN+
|+33.5
|31%
|29%
|Over 58.0
|62%
|89%
|OTB
|#16 Coastal Carolina
|2:30pm
|ESPN+
|-33.5
|69%
|71%
|Under 58.0
|38%
|11%
|#11 Ohio State
|3:30pm
|BTN
|-15.5
|58%
|61%
|Over 58.0
|73%
|76%
|-720
|88%
|96%
|Rutgers
|3:30pm
|BTN
|+15.5
|42%
|39%
|Under 58.0
|27%
|24%
|+500
|12%
|4%
|#12 Ole Miss
|3:30pm
|CBS
|+14.5
|73%
|64%
|Over 80.0
|59%
|33%
|+500
|38%
|15%
|#1 Alabama
|3:30pm
|CBS
|-14.5
|27%
|36%
|Under 80.0
|41%
|67%
|-720
|62%
|85%
|#3 Oregon
|3:30pm
|ABC
|-7.5
|30%
|85%
|Over 58.0
|74%
|77%
|-310
|95%
|98%
|Stanford
|3:30pm
|ABC
|+7.5
|70%
|15%
|Under 58.0
|26%
|23%
|+245
|5%
|2%
|#6 Oklahoma
|3:30pm
|Fox
|-11
|59%
|43%
|Over 53.0
|57%
|83%
|-450
|84%
|91%
|Kansas State
|3:30pm
|Fox
|+11
|41%
|57%
|Under 53.0
|43%
|17%
|+340
|16%
|9%
|#10 Florida
|6:00pm
|ESPN
|-7.5
|69%
|78%
|Over 56.5
|45%
|35%
|-310
|80%
|95%
|Kentucky
|6:00pm
|ESPN
|+7.5
|31%
|22%
|Under 56.5
|55%
|65%
|+245
|20%
|5%
|Louisiana Tech
|6:00pm
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|+18.5
|90%
|70%
|Over 56.0
|59%
|64%
|+700
|21%
|5%
|#23 North Carolina State
|6:00pm
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|-18.5
|10%
|30%
|Under 56.0
|41%
|36%
|-1125
|79%
|95%
|#21 Baylor
|7:00pm
|ESPN2
|+4.5
|48%
|50%
|Over 47.0
|33%
|95%
|+160
|75%
|65%
|#19 Oklahoma State
|7:00pm
|ESPN2
|-4.5
|52%
|50%
|Under 47.0
|67%
|5%
|-190
|25%
|35%
|Mississippi State
|7:00pm
|SEC Network
|+7
|50%
|33%
|Over 45.5
|21%
|41%
|+250
|23%
|15%
|#15 Texas A&M
|7:00pm
|SEC Network
|-7
|50%
|67%
|Under 45.5
|79%
|59%
|-320
|77%
|85%
|Boston College
|7:30pm
|ACC Network
|+14.5
|85%
|83%
|Over 46.0
|20%
|35%
|+500
|46%
|24%
|#25 Clemson
|7:30pm
|ACC Network
|-14.5
|15%
|17%
|Under 46.0
|80%
|65%
|-720
|54%
|76%
|Indiana
|7:30pm
|ABC
|+12.5
|16%
|16%
|Over 53.5
|39%
|54%
|+360
|9%
|5%
|#4 Penn State
|7:30pm
|ABC
|-12.5
|84%
|84%
|Under 53.5
|61%
|46%
|-490
|91%
|95%
|#22 Auburn
|9:00pm
|ESPN
|+3
|52%
|40%
|Over 56.5
|47%
|78%
|+130
|61%
|59%
|LSU
|9:00pm
|ESPN
|-3
|48%
|60%
|Under 56.5
|53%
|22%
|-150
|39%
|41%
|Arizona State
|10:30pm
|FS1
|+3
|51%
|39%
|Over 56.0
|67%
|82%
|+130
|57%
|52%
|#20 UCLA
|10:30pm
|FS1
|-3
|49%
|61%
|Under 56.0
|33%
|18%
|-150
|43%
|48%
|#18 Fresno State
|11:00pm
|CBSSN
|-11
|90%
|79%
|Over 65.0
|54%
|62%
|-435
|50%
|97%
|Hawaii
|11:00pm
|CBSSN
|+11
|10%
|21%
|Under 65.0
|46%
|38%
|+330
|50%
|3%
|Duke
|12:00pm
|ESPN2
|+19.5
|60%
|61%
|Over 73.5
|80%
|34%
|+700
|33%
|9%
|North Carolina
|12:00pm
|ESPN2
|-19.5
|40%
|39%
|Under 73.5
|20%
|66%
|-1125
|67%
|91%
|Memphis
|12:00pm
|ESPNU
|-11
|96%
|92%
|Over 59.0
|4%
|68%
|-450
|85%
|96%
|Temple
|12:00pm
|ESPNU
|+11
|4%
|8%
|Under 59.0
|96%
|32%
|+340
|15%
|4%
|Minnesota
|12:00pm
|BTN
|+2.5
|43%
|23%
|Over 46.0
|20%
|67%
|+110
|40%
|54%
|Purdue
|12:00pm
|BTN
|-2.5
|57%
|77%
|Under 46.0
|80%
|33%
|-130
|60%
|46%
|Pittsburgh
|12:00pm
|ACCN
|-3
|55%
|51%
|Over 57.5
|52%
|78%
|-155
|35%
|42%
|Georgia Tech
|12:00pm
|ACCN
|+3
|45%
|49%
|Under 57.5
|48%
|22%
|+135
|65%
|58%
|Tennessee
|12:00pm
|SECN
|+2.5
|60%
|35%
|Over 66.0
|83%
|70%
|+120
|79%
|74%
|Missouri
|12:00pm
|SECN
|-2.5
|40%
|65%
|Under 66.0
|17%
|30%
|-140
|21%
|26%
|Texas
|12:00pm
|ABC
|-4.5
|86%
|87%
|Over 65.5
|82%
|82%
|-190
|79%
|87%
|TCU
|12:00pm
|ABC
|+4.5
|14%
|13%
|Under 65.5
|18%
|18%
|+160
|21%
|13%
|Toledo
|12:00pm
|FuboTV
|-27
|58%
|73%
|Over 56.0
|33%
|67%
|-3500
|60%
|91%
|Massachusetts
|12:00pm
|FuboTV
|+27
|42%
|27%
|Under 56.0
|67%
|33%
|+1500
|40%
|9%
|Western Michigan
|12:00pm
|CBSSN
|-7
|56%
|50%
|Over 59.5
|20%
|68%
|-275
|47%
|71%
|Buffalo
|12:00pm
|CBSSN
|+7
|44%
|50%
|Under 59.5
|80%
|32%
|+220
|53%
|29%
|Appalachian State
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|-10
|75%
|59%
|Over 55.0
|14%
|65%
|-410
|76%
|86%
|Georgia State
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|+10
|25%
|41%
|Under 55.0
|86%
|35%
|+310
|24%
|14%
|USC
|2:00pm
|Pac-12 Net
|-9.5
|87%
|79%
|Over 51.0
|34%
|49%
|-320
|91%
|90%
|Colorado
|2:00pm
|Pac-12 Net
|+9.5
|13%
|21%
|Under 51.0
|66%
|51%
|+250
|9%
|10%
|Eastern Michigan
|2:30pm
|ESPN+
|+1
|73%
|66%
|Over 61.0
|45%
|61%
|-105
|64%
|83%
|Northern Illinois
|2:30pm
|ESPN+
|-1
|27%
|34%
|Under 61.0
|55%
|39%
|-115
|36%
|17%
|Bowling Green
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|+16.5
|69%
|83%
|Over 56.5
|39%
|27%
|+575
|42%
|14%
|Kent State
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|-16.5
|31%
|17%
|Under 56.5
|61%
|73%
|-850
|58%
|86%
|Central Michigan
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|-1.5
|79%
|49%
|Over 56.5
|58%
|49%
|-120
|53%
|79%
|Miami OH
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|+1.5
|21%
|51%
|Under 56.5
|42%
|51%
|+100
|47%
|21%
|FIU
|3:30pm
|Stadium
|+10.5
|82%
|44%
|Over 52.0
|11%
|42%
|+320
|23%
|4%
|Florida Atlantic
|3:30pm
|Stadium
|-10.5
|18%
|56%
|Under 52.0
|89%
|58%
|-425
|77%
|96%
|Nevada
|3:30pm
|FS1
|+5
|65%
|39%
|Over 58.0
|50%
|43%
|+170
|35%
|31%
|Boise State
|3:30pm
|FS1
|-5
|35%
|61%
|Under 58.0
|50%
|57%
|-200
|65%
|69%
|Ohio
|3:30pm
|ESPN3
|-9.5
|41%
|62%
|Over 55.0
|81%
|42%
|-380
|52%
|80%
|Akron
|3:30pm
|ESPN3
|+9.5
|59%
|38%
|Under 55.0
|19%
|58%
|+290
|48%
|20%
|Syracuse
|3:30pm
|ACCN
|+5.5
|65%
|61%
|Over 50.5
|14%
|23%
|+185
|67%
|47%
|Florida State
|3:30pm
|ACCN
|-5.5
|35%
|39%
|Under 50.5
|86%
|77%
|-225
|33%
|53%
|Texas Tech
|3:30pm
|ESPN2
|+7
|49%
|18%
|Over 55.0
|56%
|84%
|+225
|25%
|9%
|West Virginia
|3:30pm
|ESPN2
|-7
|51%
|82%
|Under 55.0
|44%
|16%
|-280
|75%
|91%
|Troy
|3:30pm
|SECN
|+6.5
|67%
|43%
|Over 43.5
|35%
|81%
|+205
|33%
|17%
|South Carolina
|3:30pm
|SECN
|-6.5
|33%
|57%
|Under 43.5
|65%
|19%
|-255
|67%
|83%
|Tulane
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|-3
|26%
|62%
|Over 64.5
|95%
|76%
|-155
|24%
|52%
|East Carolina
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|+3
|74%
|38%
|Under 64.5
|5%
|24%
|+135
|76%
|48%
|UCF
|3:30pm
|CBSSN
|-16
|49%
|81%
|Over 52.0
|19%
|43%
|-720
|93%
|98%
|Navy
|3:30pm
|CBSSN
|+16
|51%
|19%
|Under 52.0
|81%
|57%
|+500
|7%
|2%
|Arkansas State
|4:00pm
|ESPN+
|+2
|63%
|76%
|Over 66.0
|32%
|21%
|+105
|90%
|79%
|Georgia Southern
|4:00pm
|ESPN+
|-2
|37%
|24%
|Under 66.0
|68%
|79%
|-125
|10%
|21%
|South Florida
|4:00pm
|ESPNU
|+21
|17%
|15%
|Over 68.0
|90%
|72%
|+850
|6%
|5%
|SMU
|4:00pm
|ESPNU
|-21
|83%
|85%
|Under 68.0
|10%
|28%
|-1500
|94%
|95%
|Army West Point
|5:00pm
|ESPN+
|-10
|96%
|95%
|Over 47.5
|77%
|88%
|-380
|93%
|96%
|Ball State
|5:00pm
|ESPN+
|+10
|4%
|5%
|Under 47.5
|23%
|12%
|+290
|7%
|4%
|Washington State
|5:30pm
|Pac-12 Net
|+7
|31%
|31%
|Over 52.5
|30%
|66%
|+245
|20%
|13%
|California
|5:30pm
|Pac-12 Net
|-7
|69%
|69%
|Under 52.5
|70%
|34%
|-310
|80%
|87%
|UNLV
|6:00pm
|ESPN+
|+21
|17%
|36%
|Over 55.5
|54%
|91%
|+850
|18%
|7%
|UTSA
|6:00pm
|ESPN+
|-21
|83%
|64%
|Under 55.5
|46%
|9%
|-1500
|82%
|93%
|Air Force
|6:30pm
|FS2
|-11.5
|92%
|96%
|Over 46.0
|10%
|48%
|-450
|94%
|95%
|New Mexico
|6:30pm
|FS2
|+11.5
|8%
|4%
|Under 46.0
|90%
|52%
|+340
|6%
|5%
|Southern Mississippi
|6:30pm
|ESPN3
|+1
|42%
|43%
|Over 45.0
|75%
|79%
|+100
|82%
|71%
|Rice
|6:30pm
|ESPN3
|-1
|58%
|57%
|Under 45.0
|25%
|21%
|-120
|18%
|29%
|Kansas
|7:00pm
|FS1
|+34.5
|51%
|62%
|Over 56.5
|23%
|61%
|OTB
|Iowa State
|7:00pm
|FS1
|-34.5
|49%
|38%
|Under 56.5
|77%
|39%
|Liberty
|7:00pm
|CBSSN
|+2.5
|36%
|45%
|Over 49.5
|8%
|70%
|+110
|64%
|85%
|UAB
|7:00pm
|CBSSN
|-2.5
|64%
|55%
|Under 49.5
|92%
|30%
|-130
|36%
|15%
|Marshall
|7:00pm
|Stadium
|-10.5
|57%
|80%
|Over 66.5
|90%
|33%
|-425
|80%
|93%
|Middle Tennessee
|7:00pm
|Stadium
|+10.5
|43%
|20%
|Under 66.5
|10%
|67%
|+320
|20%
|7%
|Northwestern
|7:30pm
|BTN
|+11
|66%
|55%
|Over 51.5
|32%
|14%
|+340
|31%
|15%
|Nebraska
|7:30pm
|BTN
|-11
|34%
|45%
|Under 51.5
|68%
|86%
|-450
|69%
|85%
|UConn
|7:00pm
|ESPNU
|+14.5
|58%
|65%
|Over 51.0
|53%
|44%
|+475
|12%
|9%
|Vanderbilt
|7:00pm
|ESPNU
|-14.5
|42%
|35%
|Under 51.0
|47%
|56%
|-675
|88%
|91%
|Western Kentucky
|7:00pm
|BTN
|+10.5
|24%
|24%
|OTB
|+320
|5%
|2%
|Michigan State
|7:00pm
|BTN
|-10.5
|76%
|76%
|-425
|95%
|98%
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8:00pm
|ESPN+
|-12
|85%
|36%
|Over 53.0
|89%
|76%
|-475
|74%
|73%
|South Alabama
|8:00pm
|ESPN+
|+12
|15%
|64%
|Under 53.0
|11%
|24%
|+350
|26%
|27%
|Old Dominion
|9:00pm
|ESPN+
|+5.5
|18%
|6%
|Over 48.5
|97%
|89%
|+190
|37%
|16%
|UTEP
|9:00pm
|ESPN+
|-5.5
|82%
|94%
|Under 48.5
|3%
|11%
|-235
|63%
|84%
|Washington
|9:00pm
|Pac-12 Net
|+1.5
|24%
|19%
|Over 58.0
|94%
|68%
|+110
|48%
|33%
|Oregon State
|9:00pm
|Pac-12 Net
|-1.5
|76%
|81%
|Under 58.0
|6%
|32%
|-130
|52%
|67%
|New Mexico State
|10:30pm
|NBCSN
|+26
|91%
|65%
|Over 52.0
|26%
|80%
|+1700
|68%
|13%
|San Jose State
|10:30pm
|NBCSN
|-26
|9%
|35%
|Under 52.0
|74%
|20%
|-4000
|32%
|87%
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.