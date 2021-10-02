Sam Pittman says KJ Jefferson is a game time decision

The Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach Sam Pittman updated us on quarterback KJ Jefferson’s injury status on College Gameday this morning. Pittman said, “I think we will find out a little bit more in pregame, kinda see how he is doing.” Jefferson appeared to injure his knee in the Razorbacks' upset win over then-No. 7 Texas A&M last week. He was spotted wearing a brace this week causing concern for his game status in the Razorbacks' biggest game of the season so far.

Pittman added, “he’s practiced, for the most part, limited this week.” It seems like they are going to see how Jefferson feels during warm-ups, but the expectation is that it will take a lot for this young quarterback to miss a game of this magnitude. The Razorbacks go into this one ranked No.8 and are taking on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens with kickoff scheduled for noon ET.