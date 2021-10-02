MLB playoff schedule: What bracket looks like in final weekend

The 2021 MLB regular season comes to a close on Sunday and then it will be playoff time. The five teams in the National League are settled, with the only thing left to determine being who will win the NL West and claim the No. 1 seed. The other team between the Giants and Dodgers will claim the top Wild Card berth and host Wednesday’s NL Wild Card game.

The American League has its division champs, but the Wild Card berths will potentially be sewn up this weekend. We still have a chance at a playoff to get into the Wild Card round, but for now there are no ties.

Here’s a look at the current playoff standings along with what each day means. We’ll update with Sunday meaning once Saturday wraps.

Current MLB playoff bracket

American League

1. Tampa Bay Rays

2. Houston Astros

3. Chicago White Sox

4. New York Yankees

5. Boston Red Sox

What Saturday means: The Yankees can clinch one of the Wild Card berths on Saturday if they beat the Rays or the Mariners lose to the Angels and the Blue Jays lose to the Orioles. The Red Sox can clinch a Wild Card berth with a win over the Nationals and the Mariners lose to the Angels and the Blue Jays lose to the Orioles.

National League

1. San Francisco Giants

2. Milwaukee Brewers

3. Atlanta Braves

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

5. St. Louis Cardinals

What Saturday means: The Giants can clinch the NL West and the No. 1 seed if they beat the Padres or the Dodgers lose to the Brewers.