 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jay Maclin warming up for Mizzou

The Tigers wide receiver and cousin of Jeremy Maclin is a go for the first time this season.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz looks on during a game between the Boston College Eagles and the Missouri Tigers on September 25, 2021 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Missouri Tigers may have one of their prized freshman receivers back in the fold for today’s game against Tennessee.

Redshirt freshman Ja’Mori “Jay” Maclin is on the field warming up for Mizzou’s big SEC East showdown.

This would be a boost for a Missouri team that has had mixed results so far in the 2021 seasons. The Tigers have handled business against non-P5 opponents in Central Michigan and SE Missouri State but have fallen by one touchdown to both Kentucky and Boston College. Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak threw for over 300 yards in last week’s loss to Boston College, but only threw one touchdown and two interceptions.

Maclin was a prized three-star prospect for Mizzou in their 2020 recruiting class. The Kirkwood, MO, native finished his high school career with 2,029 career receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. He appeared in just three games as a true freshman last season, catching a single pass for five yards.

More From DraftKings Nation