Jay Maclin warming up for Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers may have one of their prized freshman receivers back in the fold for today’s game against Tennessee.

Redshirt freshman Ja’Mori “Jay” Maclin is on the field warming up for Mizzou’s big SEC East showdown.

TE Niko Hea not in uniform. WR Barrett Banister is in uniform going through pregame drills. Both were listed as questionable. Also, WR Ja'Mori Maclin is on the field in uniform for the first time this season. Had been out with broken arm. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 2, 2021

This would be a boost for a Missouri team that has had mixed results so far in the 2021 seasons. The Tigers have handled business against non-P5 opponents in Central Michigan and SE Missouri State but have fallen by one touchdown to both Kentucky and Boston College. Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak threw for over 300 yards in last week’s loss to Boston College, but only threw one touchdown and two interceptions.

Maclin was a prized three-star prospect for Mizzou in their 2020 recruiting class. The Kirkwood, MO, native finished his high school career with 2,029 career receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. He appeared in just three games as a true freshman last season, catching a single pass for five yards.