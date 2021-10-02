Georgia blocks punt for TD, and Arkansas is down 21 in first quarter [VIDEO]

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are mauling the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks early in Athens. And this blocked punt off the leg of Reid Bauer by walk-on Dan Jackson and recovered by Zamir White makes it 21-0 in Sanford Stadium.

There was worry and anxiety among the UGA faithful before the game with starting quarterback JT Daniels being declared out right before the kickoff. The former USC transfer has been dealing with a lat injury all week and tried to give it a go, but looked uncomfortable throwing in warmups.

Enter 17th-year senior Stetson Bennett IV, who hasn’t really done anything special all game but apparently it doesn’t matter! Have you seen Georgia’s running backs? Have you seen that defense? There’s five-star talent all over the dang field! Georgia is in a position where they don’t necessarily need elite quarterback play, similar to the Alabama teams from a decade ago.

The early game of the day might be a laugher folks. Let’s see what Sam Pittman can cook up for his Razorbacks.