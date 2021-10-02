Colts place star guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve

The Indianapolis Colts are placing Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve, according to Adam Schefter. Nelson has been a key cog for the Colts on the offensive line, part of one of the best units in the league.

This is a huge loss for the Colts, who are still seeking their first win of the 2021 NFL season. Nelson is out for at least three games with a high-ankle sprain and is likely to be gone for longer. He had injury issues in the offseason and was expected to miss time at the beginning of the year but ended up being cleared for the start of the season. Nelson suffered the injury again in Week 3 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

With Nelson out, the Colts will rely on backup Chris Reed to step into the starting role. This will have an impact on Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor, the most important offensive players for the Colts. Taylor’s fantasy managers will also be interested to see how Nelson’s absence impacts the running back’s performance.