Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz speared by Michigan, status unknown [VIDEO]

Update 2:20 p.m. After a Michigan TD drive, Chase Wolf is in at quarterback for the Badgers.

Graham Mertz appeared to be injured on this hit early in the third quarter, and went right to the medical tent on the Wisconsin sideline. His status for the rest of the game is unknown.

Mertz down with a rib injury after this hit pic.twitter.com/uKzTlvAyEk — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 2, 2021

The Michigan Wolverines lead the Wisconsin Badgers 13-10 with 14 minutes left in the third quarter. Mertz was struggling in the contest, putting up 115 yards and one touchdown pass on 15 pass attempts before exiting due to the injury. The Badgers will likely go to Chase Wolf at quarterback with Mertz sidelined.

Mertz headed to the locker room from the medical tent, giving a thumbs up to the crowd on the way under the stadium. We’ll write here if he makes it back to the sideline.

This is a pivotal game for Wisconsin in the Big Ten race. The Badgers were 1-2 entering the contest and already fell to Penn State in the opener. Another loss in conference play would essentially take Wisconsin out of any Big Ten championship conversation.