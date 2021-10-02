Skylar Thompson is warming up for Kansas State ahead of game with No. 6 Oklahoma

Update 2:58 p.m.

Skylar Thompson is warming up in full pads & looks to be moving well. #KStateFB vs. #6 OU coming up in ~50 pic.twitter.com/98aBQOAQvl — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) October 2, 2021

Skylar Thompson is warming up for the Kansas State Wildcats ahead of their game against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in Manhattan today.

Skylar Thompson has some extra padding on his right knee, but it’s not slowing him down at all. pic.twitter.com/Ib4kom3nY5 — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) October 2, 2021

Thompson originally suffered a knee injury in the team’s 31-23 victory over Southern Illinois on September 11. It was briefly thought that he’d be sidelined for the rest of the season, but it turned out to be a partial PCL tear.

Getting the sixth(!)-year senior back would be huge for a Wildcats team trying to take down a Top 10 Oklahoma team in, well, typical K-State fashion. Backups Jaren Lewis and Will Howard weren’t really effective as the Cats fell to Oklahoma State 31-20 last Saturday, so getting their veteran QB back in the fold for a pivotal Big XII contest would boost their confidence three-fold.

Kansas State enters as a 12.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook and the elements for an upset are certainly there, considering OU hasn’t exactly looked crisp to start the season.