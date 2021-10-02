 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Skylar Thompson is warming up for Kansas State ahead of game with No. 6 Oklahoma

Could the Wildcats starting quarterback return for today’s game against the Sooners?

By Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon Updated
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson hugs head coach Chris Klieman as he comes off the field after a touchdown during the Allstate Kickoff Classic college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas State Wildcats on September 4, 2021 at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Update 2:58 p.m.

Skylar Thompson is warming up for the Kansas State Wildcats ahead of their game against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in Manhattan today.

Thompson originally suffered a knee injury in the team’s 31-23 victory over Southern Illinois on September 11. It was briefly thought that he’d be sidelined for the rest of the season, but it turned out to be a partial PCL tear.

Getting the sixth(!)-year senior back would be huge for a Wildcats team trying to take down a Top 10 Oklahoma team in, well, typical K-State fashion. Backups Jaren Lewis and Will Howard weren’t really effective as the Cats fell to Oklahoma State 31-20 last Saturday, so getting their veteran QB back in the fold for a pivotal Big XII contest would boost their confidence three-fold.

Kansas State enters as a 12.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook and the elements for an upset are certainly there, considering OU hasn’t exactly looked crisp to start the season.

